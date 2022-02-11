They discover infections of the micron strain in deer

A scientific study found that a group white tail deer tested positive for coronavirus with the variant micron in the district of Staten Island, New York City, it was released this Wednesday.

The research was conducted by Pennsylvania State University, the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, and the White Buffalo conservation group, who raised their concern because deer may become a reservoir of the virus or give rise to new mutations of the virus.

“We showed for the first time that the micron variant also spread to wild animal species”Suresh Kuchipudi, professor of virology at Penn State and lead author of the study, told ABC News, calling the situation “worrying.” This is not the first time that it has been discovered that deer are infected with Covid-19specified the ANSA news agency, as reported by the Argentine agency Tlam.

There is concern about the find.

According to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the Department of Agriculture of U.SSince 2020, Covid-infected deer have been discovered in several states, including Illinois, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

“We have seen in several studies that deer sometimes become naturally infected from exposure to people.”said J. Scott Weese, a professor at the Ontario College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Guelph in Canada.

White-tailed deer tested positive for the micron variant.

“We’ve seen different strains, and the ones found in deer reflect what’s going on in people at the time.”explained the scientist.

