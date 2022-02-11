They filter a new photograph of James Rodríguez and Karol G together in Medellín, probable romance | football curiosities

James Rodríguez is the center of criticism for his performance in Al Rayyan and in the Colombian National Team and he is even accused of having had a cross with his friend Falcao, which was denied by both.

But now it is news for a totally extra-sports matter: his possible romance with the singer Karol G.

The subject was talked about a couple of weeks ago, by a leak from an entertainment news site, which cites a possible source from the national team, who would have confirmed that there is a relationship dating from the middle of last year.

At the time, the site ‘Rechismes’ stated that they had met in Medellín a few times but that they “lock themselves up” and do not allow themselves to be seen in public.

Now it is the program ‘I know everything’ that refers to the subject, rescuing a photograph in which the couple appears surrounded by friends and family, which, according to what it says, was deleted from Instagram.

“ONE MORE PROOF! In which it would be confirmed that @jamesrodriguez10 is with @karolg 😱 This photo came to the editorial office, which after being published, was deleted 😱😅 What’s up? Do they make a good couple?”, publishes the source.

The image seems to have been captured in June 2021, when James coincided with the artist, whom he invited to his house to be with his daughter Salomé, a great admirer. Two uncles of the soccer player and several friends also appear, including Angellot Caro.

Although there is nothing to suggest a romance, the truth is that the rumors have been very frequent and many are already waiting for an official announcement.