They give up to 39 years in prison to 5 pimps from Tlaxcala in New York

Judge Allyne R. Ross, of the Federal Court of the Eastern District of New York, in the United States, sentenced with up to 39 years in prison to five members of the Sex trafficking organization Meléndez Rojasoriginally from the municipality of Tenancingo, Tlaxcala.

The judge sentenced the brothers Jose Miguel, Jose Osvaldo and Rosalio Melendez Rojas to serve 39 years and five months in prison, while Francisco Melendez Perez and Abel Romero Melendez they received 25 and 20 years of punishment respectively.

The trafficking group began operating in New York in 2006 and until July 2017, during which time they smuggled at least six mexicantwo of them minors, who were prostituted in the form of home service with customers who requested them in the five neighborhoods of the same American city, but also in the states of Delaware, Connecticut and New Jersey and in cities like Philadelphia, a two-hour drive from the Big Apple.

After being arrested, the members of the Meléndez Rojas Organization made the decision to go to trial, which was held in the first half of March 2020 and ended a few days before the coronavirus pandemic took hold in New York City.

In those days, five of the victims testified and after two weeks a jury found the defendants guilty in an opinion that contained 18 charges, among which were conspiracy to smuggle aliens, sex trafficking, trafficking and transportation of a minor. , money laundering and illegal re-entry, among others.

During the trial, the victim “Delia” stated that her captor, Francisco Meléndez, alias The crappietook her to the United States promising her a job and a married life together, but instead forced her into prostitution when she was barely 14 years old.

“The work was as if they ordered takeout, but they took me,” she told the jury of twelve citizens who listened to her very seriously in those hearings.

In the small state of Delaware, the work was different because the “workplace” was an old and very small trailer, also full of holes through which the cold seeped and which was managed by two subjects, one of them named Cristian. There came the clients who paid 30 dollars for 15 minutes of sexual relations.

In addition to the mistreatment of who was supposed to be her partner, Delia decided to flee after receiving several beatings by clients who apparently enjoyed mistreating her. In addition, One of them threw her into a closet and another one took a knife from her, which he put in her ribs, threatening to kill her.

But when she told Francisco what she had suffered, he told her that she had to move on. Uncle Rosalío even threatened Delia, telling her: “If one day you decide to escape, for 50 thousand pesos I can hire a hit man to kill your entire family, regardless of whether there are children or grandparents.”

One day, Delia felt that was enough and went to the police. Her case became emblematic to the extent that she was invited to the United States Senate to give her testimony, an offer that she finally rejected.

Also in the trial, the victims “Fabiola” and “María Rosalba” charged that Rosalio and José Osvaldo forced them to work as prostitutes through threats, physical abuse and forced abortions. “Diana” said she was smuggled into the United States as a minor and forced to work for the benefit of José Miguel who beat her and abused her in front of her accomplices when she wanted to escape from her. “Verónica” accused José Miguel of having threatened to “cut her mother into little pieces” if she did not cooperate.

Acting Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent Ricky Patel clarified that “the sentencing of these traffickers would not have been possible without the cooperation and testimony of the brave victims.” He also thanked the Mexican corporations Office of the Attorney General of the Republic, the Federal Police and the National Center for Attention to Cybercrimes against Minors (CENADEM).

The three Meléndez Rojas brothers are currently between 40 and 45 years old, so the more than 39 years to which they were sentenced are like death sentences for them.

A sixth defendant in this same case, Fabian Reyes Rojas, chose not to go to trial and, in December 2019, pleaded guilty to conspiracy of sex trafficking and sex trafficking, although he has not yet received a sentence.

