They investigate damages caused to Canaima National Park by a party

Maduro is saved from the recall referendum 4:11

(CNN Spanish) — The Public Ministry reported this Thursday that an investigation was launched into “the damage caused to the Canaima National Park” and specifically to the Tepuy Kusari, located in front of the Canaima lagoon, in Bolívar state. This, as a result of a party organized in that place by a company and a group of people. In this regard, the Attorney General’s Office commissioned the 87th National Environmental Defense Attorney’s Office to carry out the rigorous investigations.

The images of the extravagant party released by some of the guests, including Osmel Sousa, former organizer of the renowned Miss Venezuela beauty pageant, sparked intense controversy and a wave of criticism, especially among environmental defenders.

In the images, it was observed how, during a birthday celebration, the guests were transferred by helicopter and spent the night in tents in an area of ​​a National Park that is one of the most expensive tourist destinations in Venezuelan territory.

Sousa describes on his social networks that the event contemplated camping in the jungle in a gala dress and that each guest received pajamas with their name. CNN contacted Osmel Sousa to find out his comments about the event and the criticisms without having received a response so far.

The Non-Governmental Organization “SOS Orinoco”, dedicated to documenting the environmental situation in the Venezuelan Amazon, highlighted in a statement that the Tepuy where the event took place is part of an area recognized by UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage. In this sense, he denounced in the letter this Sunday that the private celebration violated two articles of the Partial Regulation of the Organic Law for the organization of the Territory on the administration and management of National Parks and Natural Monuments.

They specified that this would violate articles 19 and 20 of regulation 276, according to which “crowds of people and any activity in densities of more than one person for every thirty (30) square meters are prohibited, as well as the landing of civil aircraft in areas not authorized for it.

The regulations establish restrictions on the landing of aircraft, overnight stays, the production of sounds or noises by visitors and recreational activities, as well as the sale, possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

SOS Orinoco, through its statement, highlights that the tepuyes are sacred in the Pemón culture and that any celebration in the place is considered disrespectful.

They detail that the party in question took place to celebrate the 50th birthday of Rafael Oliveros, director of Grupo La Marea and general director of Camp Canaima. Oliveros is a representative of the tourism sector in the National Council of Productive Economy created in 2016 by the questioned president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. CNN contacted Grupo La Marea and the Ministry of Tourism for their comments on this case without having received a response so far.

The NGO SOS Orinoco adds that “at least 9 helicopter flights lowered the guests on the morning of Saturday, February 5, 2022, between 7 and 9 am.”

Meanwhile, the general director of the Fundación Azul Ambientalista, Gustavo Carrasquel Parra, said Thursday that he sees with concern what he considers a government strategy aimed at the development of unsustainable tourism, but also disrespectful of the legislation for the protection of National Parks. .

Carrasquel added that “in the images and videos presented by those who attended this activity, we see with concern how an area that is very susceptible precisely to footsteps, organic waste, and not to mention its slow recovery from catastrophic events such as possible fires or deforestation. He considered that it was an inappropriate activity in areas that should be preserved.