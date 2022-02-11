They reveal that Tecatito Corona was not requested by the Sevilla coach

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 11.02.2022





The Tecatito Corona came to LaLiga to fulfill a dream. The Mexican arrived at the Spanish circuit last January after a summer in which he was unable to finalize his arrival at Seville. After complicated months with Porto, the operation was carried out in the last winter market. But nevertheless, His arrival at the Andalusian team would not be entirely positive for his career.

According to the newspaper El Nacional de Catalunya, the Mexican was not requested by coach Julen Lopetegui. Despite the fact that on occasions the Spanish would have requested his signing, the arrival by anthony martial to reinforce the Andalusian attack would have been enough for the coach, so ruled out the signing from tecatito.

But nevertheless, Monchisporting director of Sevilla I was sure that Corona was the missing piece for the team in attack, so he decided to carry out his signing. In addition, the official saw a market opportunity that was impossible to reject due to its low cost.

“(Lopetegui) did not consider it necessary, and he preferred to invest the money to improve another area that he saw more important to improve”, indicates the Spanish medium in one of his publications about the recent signing of Sevilla.

Despite this situation, the Mexican continues to adapt to Spanish footballSo if he doesn’t get any more minutes in the near future, this information would echo across the country and put extra pressure on the winger to prove himself in Seville.