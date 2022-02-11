They will perform 1st day arthroscopy, sports medicine and joint health

SANTO DOMINGO.- The Dominican Society of Eastern Regional Orthopedics and Traumatologywill carry out the 1st day arthroscopy, sports medicine and joint health, Eastern regionon February 19 at the Hodelpa Hotel Convention Center, Gran Almirante de Santiago.

During the event, the following topics will be discussed: arthroscopic knee arthrofibrosis versus minimally invasive quadriceplasty, multiligamentary knee injury, case presentations, round hip ligament rupture, clinical symptoms and management, as well as the use of RPR in knee pathologies and injuries. meniscal, meniscectomy versus preservation.

They will also address, management of chronic ankle sprain, physiotherapeutic management of shoulder injuries, management of massive rotator cuff injury, TPLB as auto-graft for superior capsule reconstruction in massive MR injuries, SLAP injury, how I treat it and Tommy John surgery, from complete injury to laxity.

The specialists who will be in charge of presenting these topics are doctors: Edwin Rodríguez, Héctor Jacobo, Joe Ortega, Andy de León, Carlos Terrero, Juan Jiménez, Ángel Adames, Jonadan Zapata, Luis Bencosme and Pavel Espinal.

For more information about the event or to register, you can call 809-276-1539, 829-299-7779 and/or 829-898-5710.