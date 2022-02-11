They will reactivate the construction of the Antonio Musa Hospital at a cost of RD$2,340 million

Santo Domingo, DR.

President Luis Abinader announced the reactivation of the construction of the Dr. Antonio Musa hospital, located in San Pedro de Macorís and which has been in the process of being modified for several years.

The reconstruction by the Ministry of Housing and Buildings (MIVED) will cover the entire physical structure of the first, second and third levels over an area of ​​19,400 meters and will cost RD$2,340 million and includes civil works and equipment.

“The Dominican government, through MIVED, confirms that one of the priorities of this administration is to strengthen the health sector and that we are more than committed to contributing, through the construction of this type of building,” said the Minister of the Carlos Bonilla House.

He said that the new structure will allow the hospitalization of 133 patients, in addition to modern outpatient, emergency, hemodialysis, pharmacy, imaging, immunization, physiatry, laboratory, maternity, surgical unit, intensive care areas, among others.

The Minister of Housing and Buildings said that it would be ready by August 2023.

During the announcement of the works in the hospital, the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera; Mario Lama, director of the National Health Service; Aracelis Villanueva, provincial governor; Mayor Raymundo Ortiz; Senator Franklin Peña and Deputy Luis Gómez.

Likewise, the director of the Dominican Telecommunications Institute (INDOTEL), Nelson Arroyo, the director of the Antonio Musa Hospital, Dr. Antonio Mariñez, the superintendent of SISALRYL, Dr. Jesus Feris, and Monsignor Santiago Rodríguez, bishop of the diocese of San Peter.