This advanced smart watch pulls its price, with an AMOLED screen, Snapdragon and NFC

The TicWatch C2+ plummets to 143 euros on Amazon. It’s a great buy if you’re looking for a smartwatch without spending a lot of money.

The TicWatch C2+ It is an advanced smart watch that we recommend you often for two main reasons: its good features and the great offers it stars. Right in the middle of one of those succulent discounts you are right now, as the price of the TicWatch C2+ drops to 143 euros in amazon Limited Time.

This smartwatch with a beautiful design, which was released for 209.99 euros, is now dropping its price so that you can treat yourself to a good gift. In addition to save you more than 60 eurosyou will win a smart watch with a good quality AMOLED screenall the power of a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and NFC so that you can also use it to pay for your purchases. Of course, it can help you monitor your physical activity and health, reaching the two days of use bypassing the charger.

Buy the TicWatch C2+ with more than 60 euros discount

The TicWatch C2+ is a nice smart watch that you can use both for work and for your leisure time, its design is perfect for all areas of your life. The model on offer is the “Onyx”, a dark gray color with a really elegant stainless steel case. In addition to being a device comfortableit is also waterproof thanks to IP68 protection.

Among the main protagonists of the TicWatch C2+ is its 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels, a panel that looks very good in general conditions. The good performance is in charge of the team formed by the processor Snapdragon Wear 2100, 1GB RAM and Wear OS as operating system. Eye, this smartwatch also integrates NFCso you can use it to pay for your purchases in establishments.

In addition, you can use the TicWatch C2+ for sports, as it has TicExercise and TicMotion, two systems developed by the manufacturer that allow you control your physical activity with the data they collect in your workouts. Also has gps, so you can save the exact route of your routes. For health, it has heart rate sensor which can work steadily throughout the day.

Finally, the device equips a 400mAh battery that can reach two days of autonomy according to the manufacturer. If we add that you can use Google applications, such as Google Maps, the Translator or Google Assistant, the TicWatch C2+ is confirmed as a very complete smartwatch whose purchase is well worth it. Remember, right now drops to 143 euros on Amazon.

