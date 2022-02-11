This is how Erasmo Ponce filled the stadiums of the Yankees and the Giants in NY with tortillas

Erasmo Ponce, founder of the company Tortillería Chinantla, says that he arrived in the United States with 20 dollars in his bag and now bills thousands of dollars from the sale of between 25 and 30 tons of tortillas daily in New York and other cities.

The businessman from Puebla, who came to settle in New York in the 1980s, is one of the largest suppliers of tortillas consumed in tacos and tortilla chips at Yankee Stadium and Metlife Stadium, as well as in stores and supermarkets in New Jersey, Pennsylvania , Delaware, Maryland, Toronto, Quebec and Ottawa.

“This year we are trying to negotiate with El Citi Field, which is the Mets’ stadium,” he says in an exclusive interview with Forbes Mexico.

Tortillería Chinantla’s foray into sales at the Yankees baseball and Giants football stadiums was uphill, as it faced the power of consolidated producers such as PepsiCo and Coca Cola.

During the days of the Super Bowl, the sale of tortillas and chips for the Tortillería Chinantla skyrockets, despite the fact that in some places they cannot sell due to the power of Frito-Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo in charge of manufacturing and marketing corn chips. , fries and other snacks.

“PepsiCo does not let us (enter various markets): they do many promotions and we cannot enter, just as they already have established contracts that they are the official sponsors and that prevents us from entering,” declares the architect who graduated from UNAM.

“Tortilla sales increase between 5 and 7% during Super Bowl week, despite the fact that Coca Cola and PepsiCo have monopolized the business and are very strong. Yes, we have taken away several places and clients from Coca Cola and PepsiCo, which is good for us, because we increased the volume of tortilla production,” adds the Mexican entrepreneur.

Every time he is asked about his business in New York, Erasmo Ponce expresses great satisfaction, because he has always been told that this market is for US companies.

“It was unimaginable that a Mexican company could get involved in selling tortillas in New York, even many people living in Mexico tell us ‘hey, what a badass you are for being in those neighborhoods selling’,” he presumes on the other end of the telephone line, while speeding up the step to order and prepare the output of several boxes of raw material for tacos and tortilla chips.

“And I always answer them: ‘We are working very hard to leave a mark that we Mexicans have not come to ask the government for anything, but to contribute to the United States economy and generate sources of employment,'” the tortilla producer points out.

Ponce indicates that, in addition, he managed to break the stereotypes to sell tortillas in stadiums and in exclusive places in downtown Manhattan, such as the Peninsula Hotel and other luxury hotels. There the tortillas and tortilla chips are served with guacamole and other times with sauces.

“I thought I would have a small factory to distribute in the Brooklyn neighborhood, but we strive to compete and make the tortillas well,” says the Mexican tortilla maker, who began to take his first steps with a very old machine. When he was four years old, he took it down and bought some of the latest generation that produces thousands of tortillas every hour.

Mexican products invade Manhattan

No one believed that Erasmo Ponce had invested in a tortilla factory to serve 1.3 million people from Puebla, Salvadorans, Guatemalans, and Hondurans. South of New York don’t eat many tortillas, but Colombians, Peruvians “put” them into tacos.

“The market for tortilla sales has expanded to Americans, who love tortilla chips with salsa and guacamole,” he remarks. “We cover the east coast of the United States and we have already arrived in Canada, where we are in cities like Toronto, Quebec and Ottawa,” explains the businessman from the Sierra Mixteca.

Every day, some 75 employees, including drivers and assistants, are in charge of producing 25 and 30 tons of tortillas and chips. All this production is distributed by companies such as Oaxaca Produce, Abarrotes del Sur and Don Martín, while a fleet of trucks delivers in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island and Connecticut.

“In New York there are no sauce producers and I am the only one: I make taquera sauce, pico de gallo, green and red, as well as we send sauces to Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Quebec”, he explains.

On a typical day without any sporting events, he sells a box of sauces with 24 jars.

“Normally we sell a box of sauces and we go to 4 or 5 boxes of sauce consumption during the Super Bowl, that excites the drivers and when the Super Bowl comes a lot of tortillas, tortilla chips and guacamoles are consumed,” he details.

The founder of the Tortillería Chinantla company made his first trips to the United States when he was 16 years old.

“I lost my father, so my whole family lives in New York. When my mother was left alone, she emigrated to New York with my brothers, sisters and uncles. Thanks to that support, I was able to study, because I came from a low-income family and there was no opportunity to study,” she says.

The businessman studied primary school in Chinantla, secondary school in Acatlán de Osorio and from there he left for Mexico City to study at a UNAM high school. And he finished a degree in Architecture at the highest house of studies.

“I worked for 5 years as an architect, I even built a building on Avenida Revolución 2042 next to Ciudad Universitaria, houses of social interest in Colonia San Bernabé, in Cerro del Judío and in Pedregal. I also gave classes to supplement my salary at Secondary School 204 and that’s how I went around life in Mexico for several years”.

Erasmo Ponce’s mother paid for his ticket to spend his vacations in Mexico every July and December of each year. “I never thought of staying to work in New York and I only saw how they worked with boots and gloves in the snow, I said I would not do it and I did not even think of staying.”

The devaluation of the currency in the government of José López Portillo, who said he would defend the peso like a dog, and the amnesty of Ronald Regan in 1986 prompted him to leave his life in Mexico.

“I went to work every six months, because I didn’t pay rent or food and everything I collected was for my expenses.”

Later he found the opportunity to be a resident to work as a worker in a factory: “My cousins ​​and friends from my town told me ‘but how are you going to work here if you are a professional'”.

“I worked to pay for food, expenses and rent for the apartment,” he says.

Erasmo Ponce’s plan and mentality led him to venture into the production of tortillas in New York.

“When I worked in the factory as a laborer, I met a friend from high school and she told me ‘we are going to open a tortilla factory here in New York.’ And she told me she needed a driver and I went to work. The owner of the tortilla factory was a Czechoslovakian and they set up the factory”.

“I didn’t know anything and I was guided by maps to distribute the tortillas to Boston, Massachusetts. That is how I began to learn about the distribution routes, the places to sell, and the following year I told my friend that the business was going to grow a lot.”

The demand for food and nostalgia for tortillas encouraged Erasmo Ponce to become independent.

“My friend, who came to the United States after finishing high school, had no money and found it to set up a tortilla factory with four employees.” Each one put half of the investment for the purchase of the tortilla machine that cost 16 thousand dollars, but they did not think about the rent of the premises, the installation of the tortilla factory or the permits.

“My mom lent me money to set up the tortilla factory. She had doubts and I showed her the sales made by the company where she worked. We bought the machine and installed it in 1992,” says Ponce, who now supplies his tortillas to all of New York.

