The deployment of 5G in Spain has advanced at a good pace this last year. When we look at our mobile phone coverage, we are likely to frequently see 4G+. Until the arrival of 5G, this has been the fastest standard available on our mobiles. Operators such as Movistar or Orange have opted for the 5G NSA so that many of the benefits of this network reach its customers sooner, including better coverage in the 700 MHz band that Movistar, Orange and Vodafone have already begun to deploy. On the other hand, there are many myths about whether 5G is bad for your health. What is clear is that it will change our way of life thanks to the fact that it is focused on the IoT, which turns everything around us into something intelligent. This is how you should prepare for the arrival of 5G.

Check the coverage

The fifth generation network is still in its deployment phase in Spain, so it is possible that it has not yet reached your place of residence. No matter how many benefits 5G brings, if we live in an area where it is not yet available, we will not be able to enjoy its advantages yet.

Although it seems unthinkable, there are many areas where 3G coverage is still poor or does not arrive correctly. It is interesting to check the coverage map of each company when choosing one or the other to contract fiber and mobile services. Especially if we frequent rural areas or live in them. You must bear in mind that, although we have many operators in our country, not so many have their own coverage. That is, there is virtual mobile operators (MVNO) that usually have cheaper prices and use the coverage of large operators such as Movistar or Vodafone to provide their services. Typically, MVNOs agree or negotiate to use third-party coverage. It does not make them better or worse options, but it is a fact to take into account in terms of knowing if the telecom offers a 5G network or not.