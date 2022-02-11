The great demand for data transmission, in addition to the clear trend towards an increasing number of devices connected at the same time, continue to drive the deployment of 5G. It was officially introduced in 2019 and improves Internet technology in all aspects: bandwidth, low latency, 100% coverage, and reduces network power consumption among other benefits.
The deployment of 5G in Spain has advanced at a good pace this last year. When we look at our mobile phone coverage, we are likely to frequently see 4G+. Until the arrival of 5G, this has been the fastest standard available on our mobiles. Operators such as Movistar or Orange have opted for the 5G NSA so that many of the benefits of this network reach its customers sooner, including better coverage in the 700 MHz band that Movistar, Orange and Vodafone have already begun to deploy. On the other hand, there are many myths about whether 5G is bad for your health. What is clear is that it will change our way of life thanks to the fact that it is focused on the IoT, which turns everything around us into something intelligent. This is how you should prepare for the arrival of 5G.
Check the coverage
The fifth generation network is still in its deployment phase in Spain, so it is possible that it has not yet reached your place of residence. No matter how many benefits 5G brings, if we live in an area where it is not yet available, we will not be able to enjoy its advantages yet.
Although it seems unthinkable, there are many areas where 3G coverage is still poor or does not arrive correctly. It is interesting to check the coverage map of each company when choosing one or the other to contract fiber and mobile services. Especially if we frequent rural areas or live in them. You must bear in mind that, although we have many operators in our country, not so many have their own coverage. That is, there is virtual mobile operators (MVNO) that usually have cheaper prices and use the coverage of large operators such as Movistar or Vodafone to provide their services. Typically, MVNOs agree or negotiate to use third-party coverage. It does not make them better or worse options, but it is a fact to take into account in terms of knowing if the telecom offers a 5G network or not.
5G compatible mobile
Once you have checked if your operator or the area in which you live has a fifth generation network, the next step will be to find out if your mobile and devices are compatible with this new generation. The latest models from brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi or Huawei are already compatible with 5G. However, if you have an older smartphone, it may not be updated to this technology.
On the other hand, routers with 5G They seek to be the alternative to fiber in areas without deployment, among which are models such as the HTC 5G Hub, Huawei E6878 5G or Netgear Nighthawk M2 5G, among others.
Having 5G is not more expensive
When 4G arrived in our country, telephone companies tried to charge their customers more for access to this network. A maneuver with which they failed, since they finally had to give this service for free. In 2019, the operators proposed a false duality between which they proposed to give users the choice between paying or not paying for 5G, or that it be all those who end up paying for it. The truth is that currently operators do not charge an additional amount for having access to the 5G network.