This is the life of Cuquita, the wife of Vicente Fernández, after becoming a widow

last december Legendary ranchera singer Vicente Fernandez passed away after spending more than four months in hospital after a fall at home.

Although his idylls with very famous women were an open secret, and came to light again after his death, the only great love of his life was Doña Cuquita, with whom He spent almost six decades married and raised four children: three boys and a daughter, who was actually his wife’s niece.

One of the grandchildren of El Charro de Huentitán, Alexhas now explained that Cuquita she did not even want to hear about leaving the place where her husband rests and returned as soon as possible to the Los Tres Potrillos Ranch, where his children and most of his grandchildren grew up despite the fact that he and the rest of the family insisted that he stay with one of them for a few weeks.

READ: Daughter of Vicente Fernández reveals the cause for which the singer died

“My cuckoo is fine. There it goes. I see her calmer. The truth is that she has many ovaries… She has a lot of character”, revealed the son of also singer Alejandro Fernández in statements to the program Windowing.