This is the life of Cuquita, the wife of Vicente Fernández, after becoming a widow

last december Legendary ranchera singer Vicente Fernandez passed away after spending more than four months in hospital after a fall at home.
Although his idylls with very famous women were an open secret, and came to light again after his death, the only great love of his life was Doña Cuquita, with whom He spent almost six decades married and raised four children: three boys and a daughter, who was actually his wife’s niece.
One of the grandchildren of El Charro de Huentitán, Alexhas now explained that Cuquita she did not even want to hear about leaving the place where her husband rests and returned as soon as possible to the Los Tres Potrillos Ranch, where his children and most of his grandchildren grew up despite the fact that he and the rest of the family insisted that he stay with one of them for a few weeks.
“My cuckoo is fine. There it goes. I see her calmer. The truth is that she has many ovaries… She has a lot of character”, revealed the son of also singer Alejandro Fernández in statements to the program Windowing.
“From day one she wanted to go to sleep at the ranch. It’s there all the time still there at the ranchand goes all the time with me Grandpawho is downstairs from the house”, he added referring to the mausoleum that has been built on the property to bury Vincent.
Nowadays Alex is getting ready to welcome her first baby with his partner Alexia Hernandezwith whom he postponed his religious wedding when his grandfather was admitted to the hospital and it seemed that he could still recover because he knew he would not want to miss his big day.
Looking ahead to his fatherhood debut, he keeps in mind the advice he gave him: to never allow his career in the world of music, where he is making his way, consume him so much that he ends up leaving aside his wife and his friends. suckers.
