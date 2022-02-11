This is the movie that was banned in the United States and that seeks to conquer Netflix

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 14 Views

Netflix kicks the board again in the streaming industry worldwide. As it was known, from the platform you will be able to see on your billboard the suspense film censored in the United States in the Presidency of donald trump.

The film directed by the famous filmmaker Craig Zobel, was scheduled to be released in September 2019 in theaters in that country, but the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, a month earlier, more precisely in August 2019, prevented the film from seeing the light then.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

From JLo to Maite Perroni: William Levy and all the FAMOUS that the heartthrob has conquered

William Levy is in the middle of a big controversy after announcing his separation with …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved