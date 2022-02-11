This is the movie that was banned in the United States and that seeks to conquer Netflix

Netflix kicks the board again in the streaming industry worldwide. As it was known, from the platform you will be able to see on your billboard the suspense film censored in the United States in the Presidency of donald trump.

The film directed by the famous filmmaker Craig Zobel, was scheduled to be released in September 2019 in theaters in that country, but the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, a month earlier, more precisely in August 2019, prevented the film from seeing the light then.

Scene from “The Hunt”. Fountain:

Trailers In Spanish on YouTube

The Hunt is a thriller cataloged film that is distributed by Universal Studios. The tape talks about a group of wealthy businessmen who are dedicated to hunting 12 conservatives who woke up in the middle of nowhere for sport. The protagonists are eliminated one by one, in a bloody way, while one of the women in the group turns the hunters into prey.

The plot of the movie Netflix will put online not only made it one of the most controversial materials made in recent years, but also aroused at the time the anger and indignation of a group of Hollywood actors. Thus, it was temporarily canceled due to the timing that existed at that time in the United States with the wave of attacks on society.

However, more than two years after the censorship and the continuous postponements of the premiere, the film landed in Netflix where it is positioned as one of the most viewed materials in recent weeks in some countries. And, finally, it was released in England, the United States and Spain, although confirmation is still pending in some Latin American countries.