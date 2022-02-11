This is the PHOTO that would confirm the relationship between Karol G and the footballer James Rodríguez

It is no secret to anyone that for a long time, Anuel AA and Karol G formed one of the most immediate romances of the urban genre due to the constant signs of affection between them.

And it is that on more than one occasion the couple was seen to be most in love and through social networks everything seemed to be going better than ever until they announced their separation.

As expected, over the months, fans did not lose hope of seeing the two reggaeton representatives together, something that did not happen, but they continue to maintain a very strong friendship.

And it is that the definitive end of their story occurred a few days ago when the two shared that they had already erased from their skin the tattoos that had been made in honor of the other.

As well as the commitment of the Puerto Rican singer with the influencer of Dominican origin, Yailin La Más Viral, whom he has considered the “woman of his dreams” and they are ready to take a new step in their relationship.

But that does not mean that the singer of Colombian origin is heartbroken and crying in complete solitude, because for a few weeks the rumor has started that she has been dating a famous soccer player for some time.

Although neither of them has bothered to confirm or deny the relationship, it has been widely mentioned that the interpreter of “Tusa” could have a relationship with James Rodríguez, a former Real Madrid footballer, for months.

And it is that the Colombians have left some clues of their romance, which began when he painted his hair the same color as the singer, shortly after an image of both circulated.

But now, a new image has been released that could confirm once and for all the romance between them, and this has exploded social networks and fans have gone crazy.

Image of Karol G and James Rodríguez

It was the program “Gossip No Like”, where the news was released when they talked about this possible romance between them, in addition to revealing new evidence.

“They have been friends for a long time, they are both Colombians, but I suspect many things,” said Javier Ceriani, assuring that they could be secretly having a relationship.

While in another program called, “I Know Everything” they shared a photograph in which Karol G and James Rodríguez are seen surrounded by a group of friends, highlighting that the two are sitting next to each other and very smiling.

It should be noted that due to the clothing of both, it seems that it was the same meeting as the same image that the footballer shared on his networks.

And it is that since the daughter of the famous soccer player of Colombian origin shared an image with the reggaeton player, the fans have not been able to rest without knowing if there is some kind of romance between them.

