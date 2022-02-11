This Is What Happens When You Open 6,000 Google Chrome Tabs On A Mac Pro With 1.5TB Of RAM

The Mac Pro has been the “lab mouse” of many, and beyond testing it as a cheese grater. A youtuber He wanted to test his performance by taking something that we all suffer to the limit. Jonathan Morrison posted a video on his YouTube channel of him opening a total of 6,000 tabs in Google Chrome, on a Mac Pro with 1.5TB of RAM.

Neither renders nor complex code: you can saturate a Mac Pro based on Chrome tabs

Before to start the challengethe youtuber I was using editing programs like Final Cut, the Automator app, and TIDAL. Over the course of the challenge, he started opening hundreds of Google Chrome tabs, consuming a total of 75GB of RAM. Noting that this didn’t strain the computer, Morrison decided to open as many tabs in the browser as possible, in order to test the Mac Pro’s performance.

After opening 6,000 Chrome tabs, the video shows how the RAM approaches the limit, reaching a figure of more than 1,450 GB. Right away, he youtuber try to close a single instance of chrome that is not loading, and then force close the browser completely, so you can figure out how you freed up the 1.4 TB of RAM right away.

As we usually like to push things to the limit, it is natural that we want to remember what the maximum configuration of the mighty 2019 Mac Pro is. Well, the maximum configuration of the equipment that costs 50,000 dollarshas the following components:

12 slots of 128 GB of RAM to reach 1.5 TB supported

2 x 2TB SSDs

28-core Intel Xeon W processor

2 AMD Radeon Pro Vega II GPUs

Apple Afterburner Accelerator Card

Apple ProDisplay XDR

Support for Apple Pro Display XDR

Magick Keyboard and Magic Trackpad

It is important to note that this is the maximum configuration of the equipment, so users may choose to choose lesser configurations, to take home a terminal priced at $6,000. But still, the best thing to do is to have as few Chrome tabs open as possible.

Image | simon hrozian