This is what the daughter of Julio Iglesias and Isabel Preysler looks like at 50

Julio Iglesias and Isabel Preysler had 3 children together: the renowned singer Enrique Iglesias, Julio Iglesias Jr and María Isabel, popularly known as Chabeli.

Chabeli He has not dedicated himself to music but he has been close to the world of art and entertainment. He has stood out as a presenter and member of various Spanish television programs.

In 1991 she was part of the program “Al sol con”, on Antena 3. María Isabel was the presenter and she won everyone’s affection. This participation was a leap in her career since, at the time, the daughter of Julio Iglesias managed to have her own show: “El show de Chabeli“, which aired on Univision.

Chábeli on Antena 3 (Youtube)

From there he acquired great popularity and his life began to be known by all. So much so that she created profiles on social networks to be able to be close to her fans.

In the networks, she shares what she likes and photographs where she can be seen with her children or with her husband. The daughter of Julio Iglesias she is prettier every day and she cannot hide the great present she has. Her instagram account accumulates more than 97 thousand followers and is full of messages of love towards her from different parts of the world.

(instagram @chabeliiglesias_oficial)

Chabeli He has become a very influential person in the world of Spanish entertainment, so it is not surprising that each step he takes has repercussions in the media.