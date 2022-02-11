This Xiaomi beast plummets its price on Amazon

All in a compact design of 163.70 mm high, 76.40 mm wide and 7.80 mm thick in only 196 grams of weight. Despite its dimensions, the brand has been able to house a battery in the high-capacity smartphone. We have a 4,520 mAh cell that, according to the brand, lasts a full day of use without needing to recharge. Besides, his 33W fast charge technology allows you to go from 0% to 100% in just 52 minutes.

This Mi 11i 5G has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels that covers the 86% of the front . The pixel density is 395 ppi, and the front is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and has a side fingerprint reader.

Today’s offer is Xiaomi Mi 11i a 5G terminal with a discount of almost 200 euros on its recommended sale price and outstanding features in practically all its sections.

Its processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which has advanced ISP capabilities to power the most demanding tasks. This processor gives it very high-end capabilities such as the ability to play videos with 8K resolution or that use HDR10 + technology without problems. Your configuration of eight cores is as follows: 1 Kryo 680 at 2.84 GHz, 3 Kryo 680 at 2.42 GHz and 4 Kryo 680 at 1.80 GHz). Its GPU is the Adreno 660 and it has 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Its storage for the model on offer is 128 GB. Of course, it is not expandable by microSD card as it does not have a slot dedicated to this expansion.

Impressive 108 MP camera

The Mi 11i is equipped with professional-grade photography capabilities powered by an array of HD triple rear camera 108 MP. This array is comprised of a 108MP main camera, a 119° ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50mm equivalent focal length telemacro camera.

The 108 MP main camera delivers high-quality photos in low light thanks to support for 9-in-1 2.1μm Super Pixel. In addition, Dual Native ISO technology enables excellent detail to be captured in dark areas of an image, even when shot in poor lighting conditions, while avoiding overexposure of brightly lit areas.

In front we have a 20 MP sensor with f / 2.45 and different tools to improve the quality of our selfies, in addition to giving us the possibility of recording video in 1080p.

As for the way of recording video with the rear camera, the Xiaomi phone has been designed with a series of functions to improve the quality of the filming. First, unlike the standard dual microphone design of most smartphones, the Mi 11i adopts a triple microphone configuration, enabling audio zoom. Allows capture of video up to 8K at 30fps and 4K at 30/60fps.

The recommended retail price starts at 649 euros on the official Xiaomi website. However, in our bargain today you can get it for less than 500 euros. It comes in three different colors: Frosty White, Celestial Silver and Cosmic Black, with only the last two on sale: 468 and 479 euros respectively.

