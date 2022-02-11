Today, Arath de la Torre with everything against journalist, reveal audio | Instagram

Apparently the driver of Hoy, Arath de la Torre is willing to go to the last consequences to defend his family and his image and he made it known in an audio that has been revealed where he went with everything against a journalist.

Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani in support of their fellow journalist revealed in Chisme No Like the audios in which Arath of the Tower He addressed the journalist who allegedly published the article that points to him as unfaithful in a more than strong way.

In the audio in question, the driver of the program today He would demand that the entertainment professional eliminate any information about that news or case, since otherwise it would go quite badly for him and he would go looking for it himself.

It may interest you: Livia Brito wrapped in a towel, has fun from the pool

Arath de la Torre would have told the TVyNotas journalist that he is no longer as “innocent” as when he was in the telenovela Soñadoras and that he was affecting a family and that he would do everything to defend his family and his image.

Against a cab family…, I mean, I’m no longer the… from ‘Soñadoras’, you heard me. I am a son … right now …, and whoever messes with me and harms my family or my reputation, I will not allow it, the actor also indicated in the recording.

Today, Arath de la Torre with everything against journalist, reveal audio. Photo: Instagram.



Whoever gave life to Doctor Cándido Pérez in his remake reiterated to the journalist that he should erase all the information, that he did not know how he was going to do it but he had to do it, otherwise he would take care of it himself.

I don’t know how you’re going to erase them… because if I’m not going to look for you personally… now I do.

The picture of Arath of the Tower was greatly affected after the publication in question appeared in the famous magazine with national circulation. In the article they pointed out the host of the Hoy Program, who is married and has formed a family with fellow actress Susy Lu, of flirting with a partner who is also engaged.

In the article they would share alleged WhatsApp conversations in which he said that he loved her, that his partner Julio Alegría would not find out what he was saying and was quite insistent about talking about “them”, referring to the fact that not everything was finished from the relationship they had years ago.