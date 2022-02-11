Tokischa records dembow with ex-NBA star Dennis Rodman

The Dominican interpreter of urban music Tokischa has made the former basketball player of the NBA Dennis Rodmanin a theme that was produced in Los Angeles, where the music video was also filmed, they reported this Thursday from their representative office.

Through a statement, manager and producer Raymi Paulus explained that the song will be released in the coming weeks and that the title of the song will not be revealed until shortly before its broadcast.

During the last year, Tokischa has recorded songs with world-renowned figures such as J Balvin, Dj Marshmello and Rosalía, with whom he managed to position the song “Linda” as a hit on several continents.

Currently, she is nominated for the iHeart Radio Music Awards for Best New Artist of the Year, where she competes with Nicki Nicole, Maria Bacerra, Grupo Firme and Eslabón Armado.

Tokischa Altagracia Peralta, the singer’s real name, expressed feeling happy about the direction her career is taking, having captured the attention of artists, fans and other personalities from around the world.

The Dominican artist became known internationally last year with the controversial song “Perra”, a song in which she collaborated with J Balvin and was the subject of numerous criticisms for considering it sexist.