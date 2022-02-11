Tourism confirms that Stephanie Del Valle returned the money borrowed for the celebration of Miss World

The Communications Director of the Puerto Rico Tourism CompanyLeslie Diaz, reported tonight through written statements that Puerto Rican model and former beauty queen Stephanie Valley and his company, Reignite Puerto, returned yesterday the money granted to him for the celebration of Miss World 2021 on the island.

“Yesterday, the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) received a refund from the Reignite Puerto Rico organization for the amount that had been previously disbursed, as part of the sponsorship agreement established to support the celebration of the Miss World on the island. The reimbursement received, which is equivalent to 50% of the funds that had been allocated for this event by the TC, comes from an item that was assigned by the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA), through ARPA funds and TC’s own funds”, said the executive in the brief press release.

This afternoon, the Miss World 2016 turned to her social networks where she published a press release in which she denied the accusations against her of “fraud, theft and embezzlement” during the planning and organization of the contest.

Del Valle, who won the universal crown in 2016, maintained that “in an exercise of transparency, verticality and fiduciary responsibility, I offer statements from Reignite Puerto Rico and myself in light of the allegations based on misinformation made yesterday.”

Likewise, as confirmed by Díaz, The native of San Juan explained that “all the federal funds that the government of Puerto Rico disbursed to Reignite Puerto Rico as an advance for the promotion of the island through the celebration of the Miss World 2021 event, were frozen immediately after the cancellation of the event on December 16, as a result of the cancellation they have been returned in full to the government of Puerto Rico.”

Del Valle announced that his legal representation is working on answering the lawsuit and that the “details of what happened” will be made public. He also gave thanks to those who have shown him support.