Unconfirmed if there are Hyundai and Kia vehicles in Puerto Rico affected by recent review notice

Hyundai of Puerto Rico He assured today, Wednesday, that he has not yet confirmed whether any of the thousands of vehicles recalled this week by the manufacturer, while Kia, locally, has not issued a response on the matter.

Both Hyundai and Kia, at the United States level, yesterday asked the owners of almost 485,000 affected vehicles to park them outdoors due to the danger of fire of your vehicle, even if the engines are off, due to the possibility of a short circuit in the engine.

In the case of Hyundai, the affected models are the Santa Fe (2016-2018), Santa Fe Sport (2017-2018), Santa Fe XL (2019) and Tucson (2014-2015). The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommended drivers to visit the portal www.nhtsa.govwhere they can enter their vehicle identification number (VIN Number) to find out if your car has been recalled.

“We want to clarify that, so far, we have no official confirmation as to whether any of these units were sold in the Puerto Rico market. However, in the event that this call applies to clients on the island, we will proceed as usual to provide the pertinent information, promptly notify the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) and coordinate appointments with these clients so that they receive the due service in any of our 19 dealers, at no cost”expressed the executive vice president and chief operating officer of Hyundai Puerto Rico, Pablo Martínez, in written statements sent to The new day.

“In addition to this, every client has the option of contacting our Call Center at 787-625-1010, where we will attend to the situations that warrant it as soon as possible. We reiterate to the public that, should any situation arise, they can rest assured that we will provide them with all the specialized attention that has characterized Hyundai throughout its presence in Puerto Rico,” he added.

Although this outlet tried to confirm whether there are Kia vehicles affected by the review notice on the island, the car company in Puerto Rico was not available. In Kia’s case, affected models are Sportage (2014-2016) and K900 (2016-2018).

Hyundai is expected to send out notification letters to affected vehicle owners starting April 5, while Kia is expected to send notification letters from March 31. Dealers will replace a fuse, while dealer service centers will inspect control modules and replace if necessary.

As that happens, U.S. regulatory agencies have recommended parking vehicles outside and away from structures until repairs are made.