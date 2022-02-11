Verónica del Castillo had a nearly 5-inch tumor removed | Famous

Veronica del Castillo, Kate’s older sister, confirmed that she was hospitalized in Mexico City, but denied that it was because of covid-19. The journalist underwent surgery to remove a tumor from one of your ovaries.
To clarify the situation, she published a series of photographs where she can be seen lying in a hospital bed with her son Darwin and her parents Eric del Castillo and Kate Trillo.
“Yesterday I had surgery to remove a benign tumor in the left ovary […] I am warning you so that you please do not postpone your routine medical check-ups due to the pandemic. It took me two years to have an ultrasound and a mammogram for fear of entering a hospital and it grew up to 12 cm (4.7 inches), “she explained.
Veronica del Castillo does not have covid-19
He denied that he had covid-19, as some media outlets have questioned: “Sorry about the graphic in the last photo where I show the tumor because there are already two journalists looking for me, believing that I have covid and I want to deny it and comment that thanks to God and liquid oxygen, it was not malignant”.
Celebrities such as Mane de la Parra, Brenda Kellerman, Luz Elena González, Diana Golden, Mónika Sánchez, Lourdes Stephen, Nicolás Colate, among others, wished him messages for his speedy recovery.