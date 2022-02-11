Vicente Fernández, Alex reveals what he asked for before leaving | AP

A very wise man who loved his family, that was the famous Vicente Fernández and it was until his last moments that he continued to think about his family, which is why he made a very special request to his grandson Alex Fernández.

According to an interview that the same son of Alejandro Fernández shared with Ventaneando, his grandfather Don Vicente Fernandez He was very clear in what he asked of him before he died and in that he singled out the family.

Alex Fernández shared that the family was very important to El Charro de Huentitán, which is why he asked his grandson to take care of it, always be aware of his children and for no reason leave his family aside.

He always asked me to take care of the family, to always be aware of my children, in general of the family.

Vincent Fernandez Gomez He asked the young singer to focus on his career but never too much, because he asked him to always take his family as a priority, since when he wants to dedicate the time he lost, it will be too late.

That I focus on my artistic career; I set goals for myself, I proposed everything, but I didn’t let my career consume me, to such an extent, that I neglected the family because in the end it is what matters most and you don’t realize that you neglect them until a lot has already happened time and there is nothing you can do.

Alex Fernández confessed that coping with the loss of his grandfather has not been an easy task and that it is even quite rare to hold family reunions or visit the ranch without seeing Vicente Fernández, it is as if he were still there.

Despite the pain of not having it, Alex shared that it is better this way, because the last moments that the Mexican singer lived it was very difficult to see him that way, how his body was deteriorating and how he was living his fight, ensuring that there was no longer hope.

It’s difficult, but in the end, you think about how he was, in the conditions he was in the hospital and, the truth is, he’s much better than he was, there was no way. He was recovering and at the last minute his body began to deteriorate, he began to go downhill. There was no hope anymore.

The Fernández Abarca family has been very discreet regarding their mourning for the departure of the great idol of Mexico on December 12, 2021; However, it is expected that little by little they will open up to their audience and that of his father to share his absence and above all, celebrate his talent and career.