Victim of Israeli scammer whose story inspired Netflix documentary ‘Tinder Swindler’ reveals how she fell for his charms

One of the victims of Israeli scammer Simon Leviev, whose story inspired the hit Netflix documentary ‘The Tinder Windler’spoke to i24NEWS on Wednesday about her unfortunate experience with him.

Pernilla Sjoholm succumbed to Leviev’s charms and gave him tens of thousands of dollars after meeting him through the dating app Tinder. “These types of sociopaths are very good at adapting to become the person you like,” the woman said.

Sjoholm added that he was fooled by the scammer into believing that they had established a strong friendship, without ever suspecting his true intentions. “For me, he became a very good friend”he reiterated, stating that he experienced an “almost instant connection” with Leviev, who began extracting money from him eight months after they met.

Asked how she found the strength to oppose Leviev, the woman commented that this happened when she had a “feeling” that the situation was already going on for too long.

“For me as a person and as I am, I would never allow myself to get a good night’s sleep again without thinking that I have done absolutely everything in my power to stop this and prevent anyone else from getting hurt,” he said, adding that he has the hope the scammer “go to jail for many years and never get out”.

Who is the scammer?

From Netflix they pointed out that their documentary was inspired by the story of Shimon Hayut, who also acted under the names of Simon Leviev and, supposedly, David Sharon.

The offender always used a similar scheme: he invited his potential victim to a luxurious date, to impress her, and as their relationships progressed, so did he. he went out with other women. At one point, he claimed to be worried about possible actions by his enemies. He then said that he couldn’t use his credit card for security reasons, and asked his partner to open one under his name.

According to estimates by The Times of Israel, the scammer managed to steal approximately 10 million dollars.

One of the victims, Ayleen Koeleman, helped arrest the criminal in 2019, when he decided to fly to Greece and the woman provided the information about her flight to the authorities. Hayut was sentenced to 15 months in prison, but was released 5 months later. Netflix showed at the end of his film that the man then continued his lifestyle with a new girlfriend.