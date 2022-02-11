Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Friday, February 11

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

You will be satisfied and proud of your achievements. Shows of respect and affection from family members or co-workers will not be lacking. Someone special will take the opportunity to tell you how much he loves you and will wait for an affirmative answer. Do not rush, think things through. Lucky numbers: 25, 18, 29.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Realize your dreams, Taurus. The determination and interest you put into your work or studies will be the key to your success in life. A family problem could affect you indirectly by influencing your future plans. Do not give up in the face of adversity. You can and you will. Lucky numbers: 9, 45, 31.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Be more cautious when investing or spending money. It is time to save and not to spend. Ignore the pressures or demands of those who work alongside you. Do not let yourself be manipulated or accept out of pity responsibilities that do not belong to you. Get rid of what holds you back or depresses you. Lucky numbers: 4, 9, 48.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Do not leave anything for later. Finish everything you’ve left pending. A close relative will create problems for you on a personal level. You will have to use all your cunning to prevent him from going where he has not been invited with his ideas or his way of thinking and acting. Lucky numbers: 18, 5, 21.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Take action on your health. Do not neglect this important aspect of your life. Take care of those little ailments that afflict you. Much of your dreams have been realized. Economically you move on and your sentimental relationships continue to be quite stable. Lucky numbers: 1, 6, 42.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Your inner voice never fails you and you know it. Do not give up in your battle to improve yourself in life and achieve your goals. Patiently continue putting your life back together. Demand, ask, demand what you deserve since the margin of error will be minimal in almost all your decisions. Lucky numbers: 5, 33, 26.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Remove every stone that hinders your path. Don’t keep believing in promises that the wind takes away. Wake up to new realities. Give the opportunity to that person who has a lot to offer you and eliminate from your life the one who has not fulfilled you until now. Do not continue in the same, change. Lucky numbers: 15, 50, 23.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Everything that is communication is emphasized positively. You become stronger than ever before emotionally. You will laugh at what made you cry, no one will be able to affect or bother you like before. You will meet someone who will contribute to your development on a professional and personal level. Lucky numbers: 22, 11, 3.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Your professionalism will be evident today. You will be able to put your ideas into practice and you will have the support of your superiors. Insecurity will become a thing of the past. You will have greater fluency, security and power of conviction when expressing yourself. You will face every problem. Lucky numbers: 11, 39, 18.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Start today to erase from your mind those mistakes of which you live eternally sorry and blame the fire so that it disappears like smoke from your life. Don’t be your own judge, be flexible and flow with life. Enjoy your mistakes as they are your best school. Lucky numbers: 46, 7, 20.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

You get the help you need in relation to a project you have been planning for a long time. Someone who did not agree with your plans supports you financially. You will do more in less time. Everything positive that you have cultivated is accentuated. You’re in luck, take advantage of it. Lucky numbers: 6, 40, 38.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Face your enemies with the truth. Do not be afraid of what they will say and assert your rights. Adjust your budget for when unplanned expenses arise. Ask for the collaboration of those who share or work with you so that you can organize yourself effectively. Lucky numbers: 33, 10, 27.