Waterspout makes landfall on the north coast of Havana (+ photos and videos)

A waterspout penetrated the land in the vicinity of the Guanabo and Boca Ciega neighborhoods, in the capital’s municipality of Habana del Este. The meteorological organism advanced in the coast until becoming a weak tornado.

The phenomenon took place around 10:30 in the morning on Wednesday. According to reports from the Cuban Institute of Meteorology (ISMET), this event is related to the advance of the tenth cold front of the current winter season in areas of the north west coast of the Greater Antilles.

The official report indicates that, since the morning hours, the clouds increased and there were several showers and rains of different intensity in the area.

“The instability generated by this system, the high humidity content and with favorable conditions in the upper troposphere, between 10 and 12 kilometers high, favored the occurrence of a Severe Local Storm on the beaches of eastern Havana,” specified the part.

The ISMET added that, until the time of issuing its data, there was no information about severe damage or loss of human life. The majority of the damages caused are the demolition of light roofs, trees and the local power lines.

Residents of Guanabo and Boca Ciega have shared images of the event on social networks. Videos and photos of the phenomenon flood different platforms such as Facebook and Twitter since morning.

⚠️⚠️Tromba Marina entered some area between Guanabo and Tarará in Havana…. Several damages are reported. pic.twitter.com/OnCeXzmye7 – Mag Jorge Castro🇨🇺 (@mjorgec1994) February 9, 2022

Guanabo 10:30 am today, waterspout 🙊 is on land pic.twitter.com/27QFrd6L3y — Nesty (@thebabynesty) February 9, 2022

Cuban meteorologist Elier Pila Fariñas shared different photographs of the results of the event. In his initial post, he commented on the possibility of a similar event in the Tarará neighborhood, also located in the Habana del Este municipality.

Apparently there were at least 2, one in Guanabo and another in Tarará. — Elier Pila Fariñas (@elierpf) February 9, 2022

However, regarding this latest information, the ISMET has not offered official data at the moment.