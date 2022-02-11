“We go with the mentality of going to the World Cup, that is our dream”

2022-02-10

John Carlos Tenorio is the Mexican coach who is in charge of the women’s teams in Honduras and with which he wants to go shaping a process in which the catracho women’s football of a leap in quality, because right now it is in its infancy. The Aztec helmsman was announced as the new catracho coach in June 2021, so he has less than a year of work in the country. Tenorio trusts the potential of the Honduran girls and believes that he is on the right track, even though the journey is long. SEE MORE: Call for the Honduran National Team for the Women’s Pre-World Cup It has not been easy to choose and put together calls in the Under-17, Under-20 Y Higher without professional leagues but has had the support of important people like the Female Talent Program that many of them have worked there to later integrate the selection. Regardless of all that, Tenorio is clear that Honduras It is a country of good raw material. “With the talent that we have here and with the work that we want to implement, these are the first steps that we want to do to lay a good foundation in women’s soccer,” she says when she talks about her enthusiasm in Honduran women’s soccer. She currently tours cities to find important elements and incorporate them into the selection. And it is that John Carlos Tenorio He has been working in these fields for many years. in his native Mexico she trained girls in an academy that belonged to her and there she found the passion to direct at this level. She now runs into quite a significant challenge, as she will face the Senior Women’s National Team a World Cup where the slogan is to carry Honduras to a first World Cup in this category. The coach, who always arrives dressed in Honduran colors at the women’s training sessions, says that a director of Phenafuth he called him personally to take charge of the “H”. “I came because I believe in the project and because I saw the potential in the girls to do something good, even though for now there are no professional leagues.”

For the Mexican, working with women is an easy task, although he does not hide that sometimes there may be one or another complication, but with “professionalism” and “sensitivity”, everything is on the right path and that is what he has put into practice so far and Nothing has been difficult for him. “The tricky part is that there are no professional leagues and the girls that are here is because they really have a passion for it. The other complicated part is that the people who have to be at the forefront of women’s football must be people with extensive knowledge, with a special sensitivity because in this group of players we have doctors, teachers and from many professions and whoever is at the forefront has to having the knowledge to be able to convince the professionals of the idea of ​​the game, the discipline and, well, it is not easy to deal with people who have that level of education. It is a very nice part that sometimes is not aired as much, but almost all the players are professionals, which is something different that does not happen in other places”. And he delves into the subject of what it is like to work day by day with women. “We create a selection culture where the important thing is to create an environment where they feel safe, where they have their space and feel professional. If we manage to amalgamate all these elements they are going to be able to perform the best they can.” Consulted by the adversities that have been found in Honduras. “It is complicated because there are not many leagues and if we see talented players in other places, making them come to train is complex because the distances are long. For example, the concentrations and the trips are complicated because they imply days in which the players have jobs, schools and activities that sometimes are complicated that they are missing so much so that they are here with us.

Advance something important about the construction of the National Women’s League. “There is a general plan to later have a professional league. Right now, due to time, the most pressing thing is the commitments with the national team, when these phases are over, I understand that work will begin with this long-term plan for the development of the leagues, which would be great because in order to maintain a good level we need the players are playing every week at a competitive level.” TO John Carlos Tenorio he doesn’t like to cheat. When asked at what level do you place Honduras in women’s soccer in Central America, responds. “Because of the reality that we have right now because we don’t have a league and for all that, we are ranked among the least developed countries with women’s soccer and that is a reality and that is precisely what we are doing, which is raising that part.” I KNEW NOTHING ABOUT ELEXA BAHR elexa bahr was the figure of the Honduran National Team but the player of the Racing of Spain He declined to continue representing the “H” because of the little support he saw in women’s football and decided on Colombia. The Aztec says he is unaware of the issue but regrets his departure from the Honduran hosts. “I have no knowledge of the player. When we arrived here, it was to visit the whole country to observe players. Close to 800 soccer players have been looking between the U-17, U-20 and older categories, and with what we have here and with the girls who can come to play and who comply with our national team culture with what soccer is and the physical part and discipline are what we can count on. When I arrived I had no knowledge of her but it would have been important to have had her”, he expressed. about the absence of katherine rodriguezwhich is now the referent of Honduras and whose team is Dimas Escazu from Costa Rica, He said. “She had an operation in December and the medical part is what is preventing her from coming. She obviously did have that operation, she’s training to recover. Her club did a medical and physical study and it was determined that the best thing for her was to rest her in this window, hoping that she would be available in the next one. It is important for us to have her.”

“We are working in a selection culture and for us the most important thing is the group. Right now talking about who I see as a leader and reference would not have a place, rather I highlight the work we are doing as a group. As a team we need to be strong to be able to compete later with powers in the area”, argues the coach of the women’s “H”. It is an authorized voice to speak and advise Phenafuth already Honduras for the growth of this category. He gave some points. “What I would say to improve is within my point of view. In Mexico the success has been that the professional teams supported the women’s league clubs, another success was that all the games were televised, so I think that combination gave prestige. This year the women’s U-17 league begins alongside the women’s Liga MX and they have done these things very well and are giving good results”. John Carlos Tenorio finally he says that his illusion, which he anticipates is complicated, is to carry out Honduras to a first world, a milestone that would be historic. They will meet in a group round with Haitiwhich is a selection of respect, will also face each other British Virgin Islands and with St. Vincent and the Grenadines. At the end of the four dates, where two of their games will be played at home, the leader will qualify for the World Cup.