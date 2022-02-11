What channel transmits the University of Sports vs. Saint Martin for League 1 2022?

University vs. San Martin LIVE They face each other TODAY, Friday, February 11, for the second day of the Liga 1 Opening Tournament. The call to be the great hero of the day is Luis Urruti, who will carry the full weight of responsibility on his shoulders after the absence of Hernán Novick. Likewise, Alberto Quintero will return to the delight of the ‘merengue’ fans.

Luis Urruti will have a great responsibility in the Universitario eleven, who will feed Alex Valera in the attack. Nelinho Quina and Federico Alonso will put the share of experience in the last line. In the midfield, Joao Villamarín and Piero Quispe to pull the strings in the team. This last mentioned was the figure of the victory against the ‘Dolphin’.

Next, we leave you the possible eleven that Álvaro Gutiérrez would send in his debut with the ‘cream’ diver, the schedules and transmission channels to see the duel between Universitario vs. San Martin.

University: the probable eleven that Álvaro Gutiérrez would send

University: José Carvallo, Aldo Corzo, Federico Alonso, Nelinho Quina, Nelson Cabanillas, Ángel Cayetano, Gerson Barreto, Piero Quispe, Joao Villamarín, Luis Urruti and Alex Valera.

Possible eleven of San Martín against Universitario:

San Martin: Parra, Ampuero, Delgado, Safra, Córdova, Tuesta, Moyano, Oliva, Campos, Josue Rodríguez and Aranda.

University vs. Saint Martin: schedules in the world

Peru: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Brazil: 9:00 p.m.

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Spain: 1:00 am (Saturday, February 12)

United States (Miami and New York): 7:00 pm

United States (Los Angeles): 4:00 pm

Where to watch University vs. San Martín for League 1?

We leave you the list of channels and via streaming to see the duel between ‘creams’ and ‘saints’.

Movistar: Channel 14 and 714 HD

Movistar Play

