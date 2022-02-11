What did Vicente Fernández ask his grandson Alex before he died?

Alex is the eldest son of Alejandro Fernández. He is considered the heir to the musical dynasty. Photo: Instagram

Vicente Fernández, ´el Charro de Huentitán´, passed away on December 12 of last year, leaving with his departure a huge void in the musical world. The idol of Mexico was famous, in addition to his impeccable artistic career, for the love of his family, who almost two months after the departure of the interpreter of Divine women, struggle with his absence. Don Vicente was very proud of the talent of his children and his grandchildren, and Alex, Alejandro Fernández’s eldest son, born from his marriage to América Guinart, was one of his great motivations.

Alex Fernández, 28, was very close to his grandfather, who supported him in his musical release almost three years ago, and together with him, he selected the songs for follow the dynasty, his first album. Alex also recorded in the ´charro´ studio. Precisely the young performer referred to the unforgettable ´charro´ in an interview that he gave to the program windowingand revealed the request he made to her.

Vicente’s words to his grandson Alex

“That I focus on my artistic career; I set goals for myself, I proposed everything, but that I didn’t let the career consume me, to such an extent, that he neglected the family, because in the end it is what matters most and you do not realize that you neglect them until a long time has passed. Don Vicente, who was married to María del Refugio Abarca, doña Cuquita, for almost 58 years and who formed a solid bond with his children, grandchildren, and now great-grandchildren, stressed the importance of balancing the most important aspects of his life . Alex, who after 10 years of relationship married Alexia Hernández last year, has deeply felt the words of his ‘Tata’, as all his grandchildren affectionately called him. The heir to the Fernández dynasty will become a father for the first time, and his daughter, who will be called Mia, will be born in April this year.

How is the Fernández family after the death of Don Vicente?

The Fernandezes continue to struggle every day with the emptiness left by ´el Charro de Huentitán´, who died at the Country 2000 hospital in Guadalajara. “We still don’t get used to the idea, the truth is that it seems that it is still here. I don’t know how to explain it, but sometimes when we go to the ranch or have a family reunion it’s super rare not to see my grandfather,” he confessed in the aforementioned interview.