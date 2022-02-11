What is cuachalalate and what are its benefits for your health?; here we tell you

In recent days, the cuachalalate has been in the public eye, because researchers from the Cinvestav found that he had some Benefits for those who are facing their battle against the Canceras it strengthens your immune systeminstead of leaving him immunosuppressed. However, this herb is centuries or perhaps thousands of years old. historysince it was already used before in traditional medicine.

For this reason, it is worth breaking down the subject, which leads us to ask ourselves, what is this cuachalalate that is so famous in tea? Well, the truth is that it is a Mexican tree, whose name comes from the Nahuatl cuachalalatl. It tends to measure about 10 meters in height and is characterized as the crooked trunk grayish brown or leaden gray bark with large scales. The leaves are grouped at the tips of the branches in a number of three to five, on the obverse they are dull green and on the reverse grayish green.

This tree may have flowers, which can be found solitary or in clusters. The fruits are bulging nuts and elongated that are on pale green branches. According to the Library of Traditional Mexican Medicine, In several states of the republic, the use of the cuachalalatemainly cooking, to treat ulcers, stomach cancer, gastritis and certain skin lesions.

What other uses does cuachalalate have in traditional medicine?

At treatment of ulcers, an aqueous macerate of the Cortex, until the water takes color. It is also used to relieve wounds, its decoction is drunk and powder is applied to them, or it is washed locally with a maceration of the bark in water. Pimples and sores are cured by ingesting the decoction or applying the white gum or resin from the bark.

Pimples, wounds and sores, in man or animals, are washed once a day with the water where the “shell“(only until the water paints) and it is also spread sprayed on the affected part, three times a day. Baby chafing is washed once daily for five days. Likewise, it is used in blows or posts, bites or stings of poisonous animals and as a healing agent.

All chemical research on this plant has been done in Mexico. In the bark of the stem, the triterpenes 3-alpha and 3-epi-masticadienoic, isomasticadienoic and epi-oleanolic acids have been identified; 6-heptadecyl-, 6-nonadecyl-, and 6-pentadecylsalicylic acid benzyl compounds; and the sterol, beta-sitosterol. Cuachallic acid, a triterpene, has been identified in the leaf. All this derives in results that show reduction of cholesterol, effects antiulcerogastricrapid healing and recently, strengthening the immune system for immunosuppressed people.