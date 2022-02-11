What they are and why it is a good idea to use archived iOS backups on our Mac

In addition to iCloud backups, even temporary ones, another way to protect the information on our iPhone or iPad is to make the backup on the Mac. This system has some drawbacks, true, but it also has several advantages. One of them are archived backups.

A copy that will no longer be modified

Backups, both in iCloud and on the Mac, are done in such a way that the new ones replace the old ones. It is true that there is some margin, especially in iCloud, but it is really very small. In the end, what this system is looking for is don’t load our copy space of security.

In some cases, however, it is interesting be able to retain a specific copy. It can be, for example, before a certain system update or before deleting a certain application. A copy that, despite successive and subsequent copies, will always remain intact. This isn’t possible in iCloud, but it is on the Mac, and it’s just what we refer to as archives.

Archiving a backup in the Finder of our Mac is one of the easiest, something we can do from macOS Catalina onwards. The steps to follow are those:

We connect our iPhone to the Mac using the cable. We open the app Finder. In the sidebar we select iPhone’s [Nombre]. we touch on Manage backups. We secondary click on any of the copies made and choose file. We press okay.

That easy. Thanks to this system, the next backup that we make with the Mac of our iPhone will be saved as a new copy, without modifying the one that we just archived. With this, although let’s take up some more disk spacewe will know that we will always have a concrete copy in a specific state to return to.

Image | Daniel Corpai