WhatsApp: what does ‘pipipi’ mean and why do young people use it so much in their conversations? | Technology

Thousands of users of WhatsApp, the most famous instant messaging application today, often use the platform to chat with their friends, family, co-workers, among other people. If you are a user of this service, you will surely have seen that some contacts usually write certain very strange expressions, one of them has just become trend in the social networkswe refer to ‘pipipi‘. What does it mean and in what cases is it used? Here we are going to teach you.

Like other words like ‘SIUU‘, The expression ‘pipipi‘ (also spelled separately: ‘pi pi pi’) comes from a context outside of the messaging app. It can be said that it was born on social networks recently, although there is no official or documented origin.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: so you can hear the tone of the Power Rangers when you have a new message

What does ‘pipipi’ mean in WhatsApp?

In most cases, the use of ‘pipipi’ within an informal conversation expresses a disconsolate reaction, similar to crying or downcast face emoji. It would be a kind of onomatopoeia for the sound that a well-known Mexican television character made in his moments of sorrow.

Still haven’t guessed? This is nothing less than El chavo del 8, remembered character created by Roberto Gomez Bolaños. In some of the many scenes of this classic comedy show, the character of El chavo used to get reprimanded for some mistake.

When this happened, her most natural reaction was to cry with a sound that resembles rapidly repeating the syllable ‘pi’, resulting in something like ‘pipipipi‘.

Now, it may seem strange to us that an expression from a series of the 70s and 80s — however popular it may be — has become common in the younger generations.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: how to change the green logo to a red heart for Valentine’s Day?

How did the expression ‘pipipi’ come about?

Although there is no general consensus, the majority of Internet users who comment on the subject on social networks and portals such as YouTube assure that the expression ‘pipipi’ became famous in the circles of video game gamers dota 2.

In particular, some of the streamers Popular Peruvians on the local scene began to use the expression (imitating El chavo) in their broadcasts. Of course, they did it as a joke and to exaggerate some emotion in a fun way for their viewers.

The Dota 2 community quickly adopted the idiom and since most of them usually interact with the streamers they follow through the chats of the Twitch, Facebook and YouTube platforms, this expression was translated into ‘pipipi’, thus becoming popular in other networks. social and, finally, in the colloquial language of young people on WhatsApp.

Now you know where this curious word comes from and what it means every time it is sent to you.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: would you like to change the green color icon for a red or pink one on Valentine’s Day?

WhatsApp tricks

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a conversation of whatsapp with Photos Y videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, which few people know, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, do not hesitate to review this video for more details.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: how to read the messages of my contacts without them knowing?

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick secret of WhatsApp, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘ to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following videowhich soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: what does ‘SIUUU’ mean and why is it so used by young people?

Bold, italics and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application It allows you to put certain texts in bold, italics and underlined, this in order to highlight these messages and in this way the other person knows that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not just those of Androidbut also for those of iPhone. If you want to know how to make bold, italic or underline, then see the following video.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: so you can make the Spider-Man theme sound when you have a new message

How to put music in your states?

whatsapp is a apps instant messaging used to share Photos, videos or perform video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a user of Youtubewe will be able to place in the WhatsApp states our songs favourites. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is causing a furor on the networks.