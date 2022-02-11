When is Luis Fonsi’s new album released?

Getty “Law of Gravity” is the name of Luis Fonsi’s new musical album.

Global artist and multiple Latin GRAMMY® winner Luis Fonsi has just announced that the release date of his long-awaited new studio album entitled ‘Ley De Gravidad’ will be March 11 under the Universal Music Latino label.

Just as he has done throughout his successful career, Fonsi achieves in ‘Ley De Gravidad’, merging musical genres without losing that essence that has made him one of the most important and award-winning artists of his generation.

“’Ley De Gravidad’ is an album that brings together many moments, different rhythms and fusions. I’ve always liked that quest. Try to do new things and mix different styles, always putting my personal stamp on it. That restlessness leads me to make an album where very romantic themes and very rhythmic themes coexist in the same world”, said Fonsi.

The new album, produced by the award-winning Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo, includes 16 songs, eight previously unreleased and eight greatest hits, composed by Fonsi, Torres and Rengifo, along with other great composers.

“The thing I like most about working with Andrés and Mauricio is that we are always on the same page,” Fonsi continued. “We listen to similar music, we think similar, we have the same sense of humor, so we just understand each other. I really enjoy that creation process with them because everything flows very naturally. In addition to being production geniuses, they are great songwriters.”

‘Ley De Gravidad’ which features stellar collaborations with international stars including Nicky Jam, Farruko, Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers, Sebastián Yatra, Cali y El Dandee and Manuel Turizo is now available for pre-order on all digital platforms.

One of the songs included is “Vacaciones”, the most recent success of the award-winning singer-songwriter with Latin superstar Manuel Turizo, which entered the top 200 on Spotify in multiple countries, the same platform where Fonsi already exceeds 10 million followers.

The video for “Vacaciones” directed by renowned Dominican director Jessy Terrero and filmed in Yucatan, Mexico, became a trend, debuting in the top 15 viral videos in Puerto Rico, Uruguay, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Argentina. among other countries.

Fonsi’s fans will have the opportunity to hear “Vacaciones” live when he presents it for the first time on television during the Premio Lo Nuestro ceremony, which will be broadcast live on February 24 on the Univision network.

Check out the track list for Fonsi’s new album

1. Sweet

2. Vacation

3. Kiss Me – with Myke Towers

4. Moon

5. Our Ballad

6. Empty – with Rauw Alejandro

7. Igloo

8. Weekend

9. Law of Gravity – with Cali and El Dandee

10. Wrong

11. Pretty

12. Guilty

13. Perfect – with Farruko

14. Perfecta Remix – with Dalex ft. Juanka

15. Turn Around – with Nicky Jam, Sebastian Yatra

16. Sunflowers

What you should know about Universal Music Group, Luis Fonsi’s record company

Universal Music Group (UMG) is the world’s leading music company, with extensive recording, publishing, marketing, and audiovisual content operations in more than 60 countries.

Offering a vast catalog of recordings and songs from all musical genres, UMG identifies and develops artists to produce and distribute the most acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world.

Committed to art, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG oversees the development of services, platforms, and business models to expand artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and thus create new experiences for music fans.