Who gave Gustavo Petro a drink in Girardot?

After a video was released on social networks in which Gustavo Petro was accused of being drunk at an event in a public square in Girardot (Cundinamarca), the presidential candidate acknowledged that “a drink did not suit him.”

Although that episode is already behind for many, in the Historical Pact there is annoyance with Gustavo Bolívar, since they assure that he was the one who gave the presidential candidate the drink. This version is not confirmed, but the Petrismo sectors assure that Bolívar should have prevented Petro from getting on the stage if he felt bad instead of recording it with his cell phone during the intervention.

Petro claims he had a beer, but others say he was seen with a glass of whiskey in his hand. In the midst of all that annoyance, Bolívar suggested a break for Petro and that also caused discomfort. “Petro is a disciplined man. A voracious reader. He is always studying. I suggest that he lowers the agenda a little. He needs rest, recreation, and time with his family. There are still three months left in the campaign and we can’t break it”.

For example, José Daniel López responded to Bolívar that “all the candidates need rest and recreation 32 days after the elections. But that doesn’t justify getting up on a stage drunk. Politics must be exercised seriously.

Apparently, Bolívar is not doing well lately in his statements and while trying to excuse Petro, the leader of progressivism has said that a presidential campaign must have zero alcohol.