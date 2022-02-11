“Who is Anna?”: the true story of the scammer who deceived New Yorkers and now has a series on Netflix





“There wasn’t much difference between her and any of the other geniuses taking over Manhattan, except for the fact that she was a woman. If she had been a man, I’m not sure she would have caused such a fuss.”

Filmmaker Shonda Rhimes recently commented to Variety referring to the great social uproar caused by the arrest of Anna Delvey, a fictitious name used by a young woman of Russian origin, called Anna Sorokin, who posed as a wealthy German heiress from high society. New Yorker and ended up hitting his bones in jail for defrauding several banks and socialites in the Big Apple.

Rhimes, creator of series such as Grey’s Anatomy, acquired the rights in 2018 to turn an article in New York Magazine into a newly released ten-episode series for Netflix. Who is Anna? It is directed by David Frankel, Tom Verica and Nzingha Stewart, and stars actress Julia Garner.

That text, titled How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People, outlined an accurate profile of Delvey, who moved with her (humble) family to Germany at the age of 16, went to Paris at 19 ready to pursue a degree in fashion, and there she managed to become a fellow for the French art and fashion magazine Purple.

As she only earned 400 euros a month and that forced her to continue to depend financially on her parents, she devised a plan to prosper quickly. In the late summer of 2013, after suffering a breakup, she traveled to New York to attend her fashion week. There she suddenly found more friends than her in the French capital, which encouraged her to stay.

Soon after, she made her debut as a scammer. The plan? Posing as a rich heiress and making the most of her people skills. In fact, in a short time she made good friends with people like the collector Aby Rosen, the chef Daniel Rose, the businessman Roo Rogers or the actor Macaulay Culkin.

How to cheat the rich

Delvey hosted dinners at expensive restaurants, hung out at the right New York clubs, and took Instagram photos at high-profile openings. With that strategy, she created and maintained a public image that convinced people that she really was who she claimed to be.

