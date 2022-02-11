Who is the biological mother of Cristiano Ronaldo’s eldest son?

Who is the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.? The Portuguese footballer, current Manchester United player, became a father for the first time in 2010, When was Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. born? the firstborn who follows in his footsteps and who even trains like a professional. But little is known about the child’s biological mother.

The footballer, considered one of the best in history, He has not shared much information about who Cristiano Jr.’s mother is, although at the time he indicated that you will only discuss it with your child when he or she is a little older.

Cristiano Ronaldo with Junior, his eldest son AFP

“When Cristiano (Jr.) grows up, I will always tell him the truth, because he deserves it, because he is my son, but I am not going to say it because people want me to say it,” Cristiano commented in the documentary. Ronaldoreleased in 2015. That time, he remarked in a mysterious tone that he will tell you “what I did, what I felt, everything that was going through my head.”

“I’m going to tell him when I feel the time is right. I don’t know, (when he is) 10, 11, 12? said the footballer in the same footage. “People speculate that I was with this girl or another, or that there was a surrogate mother. I’ve never told anyone and I never will,” he added.

In the middle of 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Cristiano Ronaldo announced that he would become a father, while delimiting that the child’s mother had decided to keep her identity confidential and ask the media not to scrutinize his private life.

“As agreed with the baby’s mother, who prefers her identity to remain confidential, my son will be under my exclusive guardianship. No additional information will be provided on this topic and ask everyone to fully respect my (and the child’s) right to privacy, at least in matters as personal as this,” he wrote on Facebook.

Immediately, the speculations and comments did not wait. A British media, famous for being “sensationalist”, the Sunday Mirrorpublished that Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.’s mother would be an American waitress that she had had a one-night stand with the footballer. According to versions collected by the newspaper, Ronaldo was the one who approached the young woman.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the company of his eldest son Capture Instagram

The Sunday Mirror pointed out that it was a british student that I had received 10 million pounds by CR7 to give him full custody of the child and not make his identity public. However, other media have speculated that the woman, after confirming the footballer’s paternity, would have received the 10 million dollars.

“When Cristiano (Jr) grows up, I will always tell him the truth, because he deserves it, because he is my son, but I am not going to say it because people want me to say it”was what Ronaldo pointed out in his biopic. Until now, he has not spoken, on another occasion, on the subject of her first child.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. is CR7’s eldest son and, in 2021, has reached the age of 11 years. He was born in California, United States. then they were born Eve and Matthewthe twins who came to Ronaldo’s life in June 2017. International media have published that it would be a surrogacy or surrogacy.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family today Capture Instagram

It is also not known who he is the mother of the twins, a birth that Ronaldo suddenly made known to the world. Finally, the youngest of Cristiano Ronaldo’s family is Alana Martinaher little girl born on November 12, 2017, as a result of her relationship with Georgina Rodriguez. She remains the current girlfriend of the Portuguese player and who has been in charge of being the mother figure of the children of CR7.