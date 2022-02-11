The 2022 season of Argentine football will begin this Thursday with the return of the Professional League Cupl, now with 28 teams in the first division, with more than 200 reinforcements signed in the transfer market and with River and Boca as candidates to dominate the contest.

After River’s consecration as the winner of the 2021 Professional League, activity in the albiceleste tournament resumes with a contest similar to the one held twelve months ago, with 28 teams divided into two zones of 14 and a tournament to be played on 14 dates , including a special day dedicated to all the classic meetings.

River has problems lining up Juan Fernando Quintero, who already made his debut in the 0-0 draw against Vélez, with a good performance.

It’s summoned anyway

Although he is summoned for the commitment against Unión de Santa Fe, the Colombian could not play the first official tournament with River, because the Argentine club has not received the complete documentation from Shenzhen FC of Chinaownership of their sports rights.

Marcelo Gallardo himself said that the paper had not arrived giving the endorsement for him to play, but Quintero is on the list of summoned, ready for when the documentation arrives.

