you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Juan Fernando Quinterotraining with River Plate.
Twitter: @riverplate
Juan Fernando Quinterotraining with River Plate.
The Colombian, however, was summoned by the DT, Marcelo Gallardo.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 11, 2022, 08:16 AM
The 2022 season of Argentine football will begin this Thursday with the return of the Professional League Cupl, now with 28 teams in the first division, with more than 200 reinforcements signed in the transfer market and with River and Boca as candidates to dominate the contest.
After River’s consecration as the winner of the 2021 Professional League, activity in the albiceleste tournament resumes with a contest similar to the one held twelve months ago, with 28 teams divided into two zones of 14 and a tournament to be played on 14 dates , including a special day dedicated to all the classic meetings.
It may interest you: (Luis Díaz had a sensational premiere in the Premier League: he received the applause)
River has problems lining up Juan Fernando Quintero, who already made his debut in the 0-0 draw against Vélez, with a good performance.
It’s summoned anyway
Although he is summoned for the commitment against Unión de Santa Fe, the Colombian could not play the first official tournament with River, because the Argentine club has not received the complete documentation from Shenzhen FC of Chinaownership of their sports rights.
Marcelo Gallardo himself said that the paper had not arrived giving the endorsement for him to play, but Quintero is on the list of summoned, ready for when the documentation arrives.
It may interest you: (Luis Díaz impresses a Liverpool reference: ‘We were drooling over him’)
sports
February 11, 2022, 08:16 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.