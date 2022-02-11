William Levy (‘Café con aroma de mujer’) clarifies the rumors of romance with Alicia Sanz: are they together?

Sebastián and Gaviota have become the protagonists of countless conversations since ‘Woman-fragranced coffee’ It arrived on December 29 on Netflix. Since then, it has positioned itself as the most watched series on the platform in Spain, hooking more viewers than other great hits such as ‘The Bridgertons’. Its protagonists, William Levy and Laura Londoño, have made headlines talking about their relationship (which is not as good as that of their characters), but now it is Levy who is being talked about. They say that a Spanish woman has stolen his heart.

Just a few days ago the news was known that the American actor had separated from Elizabeth Gutiérrez, with whom he had two children; Shortly after, rumors spread that they related him to the Spanish Alicia Sanz. Levy has decided to put an end to the speculation by clarifying her true relationship with the one who was her co-star in ‘Killing Sarai’ (In the arms of a murderer), a film that premiered in 2018.

William Levy and Laura Londoño star in ‘Coffee with the aroma of a woman’ Netflix

“I haven’t seen this girl since we made the movie,” says Levy, as reported by Tanya Charry on the American program ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’. “I saw her in Spain for the Platinum Awards, nothing more,” she added. The rumors began when a Mexican magazine reported that there was a relationship between William Levy and Alicia Sanz that went beyond work, assuring that they were planning to move to Miami together. “I don’t want this magazine to disrespect my family and me,” added the journalist on behalf of the actor.

William Levy makes it clear that Alicia Sanz has nothing to do with her recent separation from Elizabeth Gutiérrez, with whom she has shared 20 years. “There are other types of circumstances that forced this couple to separate,” said Charry. “In a few weeks he is going to go to Spain to work, but right now he says that it is false and that he has nothing to do with that girl, who does not live in Miami, she lives in Los Angeles.” Either way, Levy is “ready for the next chapter of my life.”