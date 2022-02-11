Last year it was revealed that Linux had received a curious controller baptized as “Intel Software Defined Silicon” (Software Defined Silicon / SDSi), and in short, all this translates into what we could see soon limited Intel Xeon processorsthat is, they will have some features deactivated, which later, if you needed them, you could pay for a software license that activates this zone of the CPU and give you the extra features without the need to buy a new CPU.

Following this patch, an additional update has now arrived to prepare for its release with the arrival of Linux 5.18 and prepare for the debut of the Intel Xeon Scalable family of processors. Sapphire Rapidswhere it is thought that with this software it would be possible to pay a license to pay for access to AVX-512 instructions.

With current Alder Lake desktop processors, the AVX-512 is not accessible while keeping the low-power cores running, but if these are disabledforcing only the use of the high-performance cores, the AVX-512 instructions they are accessibleso who knows if Intel will allow this to change by paying for its SDSi software in its range of CPUs for professional use.

While Intel Software Defined Silicon is expected to land with Linux 5.18, Intel has not yet offered any public announcement No guidance on how they plan to market SDSi, but it will be interesting to see how they try to sell this tool, as this move is not new. In 2011, with the launch of the processor Intel Pentium G6951you could pay a “upgrade card” for 50 dollars that unlocked a tool that allowed access to an additional 1 MB of cache memory and enable Hyper-Threading to improve multicore performance.

via: Phoronix