“You have to focus”: The message that Natti Natasha sent to Yailin La Más Viral

Natti Natasha connected live with Yailin La Más viral and sent him a message in which he told him that he had to focus and keep working hard. The Dominican singer-songwriter declared herself a fan of Anuel AA’s new girlfriend and offered her a great series of tips.

Yailin The Most Viral He began to sound internationally with his song “Chivirika”, however, his name went viral when he confirmed his relationship with the Puerto Rican rapper. The Dominican quickly began to gain a large number of fans, but also haters.

Natti Natasha advises Yailin The Most Viral

A few days ago, the interpreter of “Sin pajamas” made a live on her official Instagram account in which she connected with Yailin La Más Viral for a few minutes. Natti Natasha did not miss the opportunity to tell her countrywoman how much she admired her and advised her to achieve her success in her musical career.

“You focus. You have incredible potential, I have said it before”, Natti confessed to Yailin. while the fiancée of Anuel AA listening to the singer’s words, she couldn’t help but show her emotion and admiration for Natti Natasha. “You are always working, that’s what I like. This way you improve and gain experience. If you keep getting into it, focused, it’s going to be great” added the fiancée of raphy pina.

It is not the first time that Natti Natasha admits to being a fan of Yailin La Más Viral, since previously on the program “Out of the cabin” the singer had already talked about her countrywoman. “There is someone who catches my attention a lot, it’s Yailin. That girl is like an intermediate between tigueraje and sweetness”, confessed the mother of Vida Isabelle.