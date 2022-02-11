Young man dies in Barahona in a confusing event

A young man died of a shot to the head this Thursday night in the Los Maestros sector, Barahona province

One of the versions was offered by the lawyer Jhovanny Reyes Otaño, who declared that it was not a suicide, but that Abel García Reyes “was murdered and then they tried to pretend that he had taken his own life.”

According to the lawyer, through photographs taken in the house where the incident occurred, the moment in which the young man was killed in one of the rooms can be seen.

Similarly, it establishes that the alibi of those who supposedly took the young man’s life was taken to the marquee, but “they forgot to erase the evidence that points to a hypothetical murder.

In this sense, the lawyer, who is the victim’s uncle, said that blood is observed in one of the rooms, in the hallway of the house, and other evidence that supports his thesis that it was a crime and not a suicide. .

At the scene of the tragedy, the young man’s father, Héctor García Féliz, appeared, who was hurt by the loss, as well as by the way in which his son lost his life.

Likewise, members of the Public Ministry, the Criminal Investigations Subdirectorate (Dicrim) and the police appeared, who proceeded, together with the forensic doctor, to remove the body, subsequently ordering its transfer to the Inacif, based in Azua, for purposes of autopsy.