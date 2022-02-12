1.3 billion dollars in ethereum are exchanged

great movement between anonymous wallets ethereum in the last seven days that have been exchanged $1.3 billion. While the price recovers a twenty% and returns to the $3,000 level, according to Yuri Molchan at U Today.

Also a big ETH whale has bought around $163 million worth of wrapped Ethereum (wETH).

Whale Alert detected 11 Big Ethereum Lumps switched between anonymous crypto wallets. Only a few transactions on this list involved exchanges: 35,001 ETH sent to the FTX platform, 43,731 transferred from Arbitum to FTX, and 10,000 ETH sent from Binance to an “unknown” wallet. This was the smallest of these massive transactions.

The largest wore 100,000 Ethereum worth 318,372,739 dollars three hours ago.

Whale Alert also reported many transfers less than 10,000 ETHsent to, from, and between major cryptocurrency trading platforms, such as Binance, FTX, Gemini and Coinbase.

In general, they have moved 415,610 ETH in 11 large transfersand this amount of cryptocurrency is worth a staggering amount of 1.3 billion dollars.

Whale stocks up on wrapped ether

The on-chain data collector WhaleStats has tweeted that in the past few hours, some of the top 1,000 ETH whales have made four transactions, buying 50,996 Ethereum wrapped (wETH).

This was the top 20 ETH whale, according to WhaleStats. However, the wETH in his wallet is in the minority, as it is in the group of cryptocurrencies marked “other tokens”, which make up 9.92%.

Small investors are coming in

The analysis agency glass node has reported that small retail investors continue to enter Ethereum, allocating funds into it.

According to data shared in a recent tweet, the number of ETH wallets holding more than 0.01 ether has risen to an all-time high of 21,636,020.

ethereum It is trading at $3,200 and the location of the moving averages, the 70-period moving average above the 200-period moving average, would give us a bullish signal.

