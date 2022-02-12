10 companies that already accept Shiba Inu and Dogecoin

3 minutes of reading

It is increasingly common to find companies that accept Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) to make payments. now coins meme What Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) are also being well received by businesses.

What has happened

Far from being low-risk companies or smaller businesses, some of the world’s most profitable sectors are taking an interest in this emerging trend.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA), a provider of technology, data and marketing services for influencers for brands, announced today that it accepts Dogecoin, litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), Shiba Inu and Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO: CRO) as forms of payment for its marketing management services of influencers.

What other leading companies accept Dogecoin and Shiba Inu?

We have compiled a list of 10 companies:

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG). The company recently posted an announcement on its website that read: “You may have heard that we have started accepting Shiba Inu Token, but did you know that we also accept Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies? In fact, we have been accepting digital currencies since 2014, when we became the first retailer to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment.” Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). You probably already know this, but Tesla recently announced that products can be purchased with Dogecoin on its website. Unfortunately, you still can’t buy a Tesla vehicle with the Shiba Inu dog-themed coin. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). The world’s largest video game retailer recently announced that it accepts Dogecoin and Shiba Inu as payment for its products. This is a long-awaited move and could deepen the relationship between GameStop and traders retailers. * Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN). The luxury department store chain announced on December 12 that it accepts Dogecoin and Shiba Inu as a form of payment. * Barnes and Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED). On December 12, the company announced that it accepts Dogecoin and Shiba Inu as a form of payment. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC). CEO Adam Aron recently tweeted that AMC hopes to have Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fully integrated as payment methods by March 2022. * Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). This supplier of beauty products announced that it planned to start accepting payments in Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in the fourth quarter of 2021. * Petco Health and Wellness. Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF). Petco announced that it will accept Dogecoin and Shiba Inu as forms of payment, a move by which the company could benefit from the boom of the dog-themed coins. * Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). The home goods retailer accepts Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. * Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW). This home improvement retailer also accepts these cryptocurrencies.

* Disclaimer: These companies indirectly accept these cryptocurrencies through Flexa, a world leader in pure digital payments.