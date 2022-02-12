10 love movies on Netflix to watch on Valentine’s Day | February 14 nnda nnlt | FAME

if this Valentine’s Day you do not know what to do with your partner or friends, do not worry that you can have a lot of fun enjoying the movies that it offers Netflix.

MORE INFORMATION: “Through my window” and other romantic movies you must see this month

So get ready to delight yourself with the content that the streaming giant has for you. But if you are undecided what to watch this February 14, we give you a list of 10 love movies that will surely not only get you more than a sigh, but also laughter, emotions and even tears.

WHAT TO SEE IN VALENTINE’S DAY ON NETFLIX?

1. “Loving”

“Loving” is a 2016 British-American drama film that tells the story of Richard and Mildred Loving, an American married couple who fled their home state of Virginia due to state laws prohibiting interracial marriage in the 1960s. They were arrested, imprisoned and exiled. For a decade, the couple fought for their right to return home.

MORE INFORMATION: In which countries do not celebrate Valentine’s Day and why?

2. “Story of a marriage”

“Marriage Story” is a 2019 American drama film starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. It tells the story of a theater director and an actress struggling to get over their divorce, both personally and professionally; in addition, to learn to live together to achieve stability in the life of his little son.

3. “Howard’s End”

This film tells the story of Ruth Wilcox, who befriends a young woman named Margaret, to whom she bequeaths her country house, Howards End. Margaret’s sister, Helen, falls in love with a Porfirius company employee who quits his job on the rash and erroneous advice of Ruth’s widower, Mr. Wilcox, whom Margaret agrees to marry. Shortly after, Helen becomes pregnant.

4. “The Holiday”

“The Holiday” is a 2006 romantic comedy filmed in California and England, which stars Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz as Iris and Amanda, two women in love from opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean, who arrange a house swap to escape distress during the Christmas and holiday season.

5. “When we met”

“When We First Met” is a 2018 romantic comedy that starred Adam DeVine, Alexandra Daddario, Shelley Hennig, Andrew Bachelor, and Robbie Amell. After spending a night with the girl of his dreams, a man has the opportunity to travel back in time and alter that night over and over until everything is perfect, at least for him.

6. “Someone great”

“Someone great” is a romantic comedy written and directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise. The plot centers on a journalist who is dumped by her boyfriend, so she recruits her two best friends for one last fling in New York City before moving to San Francisco, where she has a new job. job.

7. “You will always be my maybe”

“You will always be my maybe” focuses on the story of two old loves who meet again 15 years later, just when the girl’s relationship is in crisis. At first the meeting is a bit awkward, then they will remember everything they have lived since they were children, realizing how they have changed, although now they are different, but their essence remains the same. Will there be a connection between them?

8. “About time”

“About Time” or “A matter of time” stars Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams and Bill Nighy. This romantic comedy is about a young man with the ability to travel through time who tries to change his past in hopes of improving his future, although he will discover that not everything has a solution.

9. “The half of it”

“The Half of It” is a loose, modern version of “Cyrano de Bergerac” in which teenager Ellie Chu begins writing love letters at the request of Paul Munsky for Aster Flores, not imagining that she is beginning to have feelings for her. girl.

10. “Malcolm & Marie”

“Malcolm & Marie” is a romantic drama starring Zendaya and John David Washington. It tells the story of a filmmaker who, after celebrating the premiere of a film that he hopes will be a success, returns to his house with his girlfriend. The night takes a turn when revelations about their relationships begin to surface and test the strength of love.

* BONUS: “As if it were the first time”

As if for the first time is a 2004 film starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, who play Henry Roth, a marine biologist living in Hawaii, and Lucy Whitmore, an art teacher. He falls in love with the woman, but is unaware that he suffers from a variant of fictitious anterograde amnesia called Goldfield Syndrome. Noticing that each day he does not remember what happened the previous date, the boy devises a plan for her to make her fall in love again and again.