2018 model says goodbye to updates

With less than 4 years on the market, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL end their life cycle, receive their latest update and say goodbye to maintenance.

It is curious how sometimes some things happen on the Android platform, and it is that being an operating system born in Mountain View We would all expect Google Pixel mobiles to be the standard-bearers of the catalogboth in options and functionality as in optimization and maintenance.

It does not seem that way, however, and it was Samsung who announced the best platform support this week, promising up to 5 years of security patches and no less than 4 major updates of Android for your most powerful smartphones and tablets, while Google announced the end of support for its 2018 mobilesa little successful Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL that say goodbye with less than four years behind them.

The colleagues from Gadgets Now told us about it, who following the trail of other international media reported the latest updates for Pixel mobiles made by Google released in October 2018these two models of the Pixel 3 that are receiving an OTA package labeled “February 2022”.

Needless to say both Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have received Android 12but these builds SP1A.210812.016.B1 and SP1A.210812.016.C1 that have started shipping they would be the last for both deviceswith no options to receive Android 13 in any way or to maintain periodic security support.

While in Cupertino they continue to update the 2016 iPhone SE, it seems that in Mountain View they discontinue their 2018 Pixels and leave them without updates from now on… Another world!

Far from it, it seems that from now on the two Pixels of 2018 they will receive only some security patch whenever it is criticalsuch as the one in January 2022 that resolved the Microsoft Teams problem that prevented these phones from calling emergencies.

So that, Google’s longest-running mobiles that will maintain support and they will be able to try Android 12L first and then Android 13 will be the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL of 2019, which are also eligible for programs beta of both updates.

Meanwhile in Cupertino even the 1st generation iPhone SEa mid-range introduced in March 2016, maintains its support and has received iOS 15.2 as confirmed by the Apple support pages.

It doesn’t seem like the Google Pixels are the Android iPhone, no…

