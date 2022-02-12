5 other minor league players suspended for positive

LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, UFC, Boxing and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and much more, all in HD. subscribe here

NEW YORK — Five other minor league players were suspended for 60 games each Friday after testing positive for the use of Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance.

The program to combat drug use in the minor leagues announced the punishments for the Venezuelan Joe Flores, of the Colorado Rockies; Dominicans Lenny Polanco and Jesús Tovar, from Minnesota Twins, as well as his compatriot Alan Ramírez, from Miami Marlins.

All of them are pitchers and are assigned to the Dominican Summer League.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Austin Reich was suspended 50 games after testing positive for amphetamine, a banned stimulant. He is assigned to High-A West Eugene.

A total of 14 players have been suspended this year under the minor league drug program.

Players with major league contracts have not been tested for the use of prohibited substances since December 1, while Major League Baseball and the players’ union negotiate the collective agreement, after the expiration of the previous contract and the Joint Drug Program .