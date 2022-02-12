Completely master the various compositions and nomenclatures of chemistry with the help of the best applications available for Android.

One of the more complex sciences of study is chemistry, being the science in charge of studying the elements present in a substance or matter, in order to identify which elements of the periodic table are found, the reactions that result from said composition and its relationship with energy.

Thanks to their understanding it is possible to elaborate various pharmacological products, hygiene, preservatives and many more which greatly facilitate daily life. But in its initial study it is quite a challenge learn to make nomenclatures correctly.

Due to this need, a large number of applications have emerged that serve as support and study tools to easily understand chemical compounds, existing molecules and the proper way to develop nomenclatures. Know what are the 8 Best Chemistry Apps for Android.

The best free apps to learn math, for children and adults

Chemistry Apps for Android: Top 8

Free Chemical Suite

hydrocarbons

Chemical Glossary

KingDraw Chemical Structure Editor

Fast Chemistry

ARKIM

Iformulate

Molecolarium

Below you can see a wide variety of chemistry apps with a wide catalog of atoms, organic and inorganic molecules, representations in models of the elaborated compounds and many other functions that will facilitate your learning process.

Free Chemical Suite

Free Chemical Suite It is a fairly complete application that includes a periodic table modifiable with the data of each element, with an option of balancing equations through a balance and molarity calculator.

In turn, through the app it is possible to carry out quizzes on different topicsmuch information on the nomenclature and formulation, both in inorganic chemistry like in organic chemistry. In addition, the application offers tutorials with over 40 topics and examples.

This is a great tool that can be implemented by teachers or by students who want to develop a chemical domain with high precisionhaving a variety of tools and chemistry research assistant in a single application.

hydrocarbons

an app developed for students and teachers of organic chemistry. Since hydrocarbons are the fundamental class of organic compounds, it is of great importance to know their names.

The app helps its users learn by games that are divided into six themeswith mention of the major hydrocarbons from the basic ones (methane CH4, benzene C6H6 and butadiene C4H6) to the more complex hydrocarbons (adamantane C10H16 and squalene C30H50). The app is found adapted in 8 different languages.

Chemical Glossary

This useful dictionary is of great help to those who are getting into the study of chemistry. It is a dictionary that has basic chemistry It will be very useful for newcomers to the study.

This dictionary of chemical endings collects up to 2000 entries with offline access to the Internet, making it a very useful pocket tool for any student or teacher in the area.

KingDraw Chemical Structure Editor

This app is one of the best chemistry apps and it works well for crafting organic pathway models and representationsreactions and molecules in a high quality drawing with 3D visualization.

It is linkable with other teams so they can share elaborate structures and view them on other computers or even send them to fellow students.

The special functions of the app perform AI image identification, conversion between IUPAC names and chemical structures, real-time 3D modelingsearch for structural formulas, chemical property analysissmart gesture drawing, smart beautification, etc.

Fast Chemistry

Fast Chemistry is one of the chemistry apps more complete designed for initial students and professionals in the area. It is an app that offers a wide variety of calculation tools on the molar mass, empirical formulations, evaluation in percentage composition by mass and its solubility in it, along with information on the element studied.

The app is characterized by having a simple custom keyboard which allows advanced formula entry, you can search by compound name or formulation. Furthermore, it is possible to obtain randomly compounded and have visibility data with descriptive graphs and diagrams.

ARKIM

ARKIM It’s a great way to put your skills into practice. knowledge about chemistry by elaborating your own formulations and observing the components obtained in a perfect 3D model with augmented reality.

On the other hand, it is an aid to review knowledge through exercises that will tell you which are the right compounds.

Iformulate

This app is a great tool for perform compound searcheseither by its name or its formula, and through its functions you will achieve develop chemical formulations or nomenclatures with great ease.

It is not required to be connected to an Internet network, which means that you can search at any time what you want

The application also has a periodic table reflecting the mass, valences, names, symbols and atomic numbers. Another function is that of learn through quiz gamesa fun and profitable way to refresh your chemistry knowledge.

Molecolarium

This is an encyclopedia that protects more than 2100 organic and inorganic moleculeswhich are very useful for quick searches and obtain information regarding hazard pictograms, GHS codes and the three main chemical nomenclatures.

Another practical function is real-time scanning of moleculeswhich offers detailed and precise information about the molecules found once the scan is finished .

Without a doubt, chemistry is one of the studies that presents great complexity, however, with the tools offered by each of these chemistry apps for android, the learning process will be easier and more entertaining. What are you waiting for to try them?

7 good apps to learn to add or subtract

If you liked this article, don’t hesitate to take a look at the best apps to learn physics with your mobile, or better yet, check out these 5 very useful apps if you’re an engineer.

Related topics: Apps, Free Apps

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!