A Norwegian startup presents a futuristic electric car with 8 seats and 1,000 kilometers of autonomy (VIDEO)

The Fresco XL will be equipped with a bi-directional charging system that makes it a backup unit in case of power shortages, such as during a blackout.

Fresco Motors, a Norwegian technology startup focused on developing electric cars, unveiled its first model. This is the Fresco XL, a cross between a sedan and a truck that promises close to 1,000 kilometers of autonomy thanks to an “extra-large battery pack”.

With a futuristic and minimalist design, this vehicle provides enough space for eight passengers. Each axle will have an electric motor to ensure better traction on slippery roads and make it suitable for off-roading, as well as “aerodynamic” tires to “ensure high energy efficiency,” according to a statement.

The company, which is named after the American futurist and social engineer Jacque Fresco, did not offer detailed technical data on this crossover SUV. However, he announced that it will be equipped with a bidirectional charging system, which would allow other devices to be supplied with energy. This makes it a backup unit in the event of a power shortage, such as during a blackout.

The Fresco XL can now be reserved on the company’s website with a deposit of 1,000 euros ($1,135) and its final estimated cost will be 100,000 euros ($113,000).

Despite the expectations generated by this vehicle, experts view the initiative with caution and skepticism because, until now, little was known about Fresco Motors since 2019, when it presented the design of an electric sedan that ultimately never saw the light of day. In this regard, its executive director, Espen Kvalvik, explained that during the pandemic they chose to “update” their proposal and move from a “traditional design to a very futuristic one.”

However, only digital images of the Fresco XL were revealed, meaning that a working prototype does not yet exist. In addition, no dates or other information regarding its production were announced. According to the Insideevs portal, although his arrival seems more credible, it is difficult to assess how serious these plans are.

