A woman and a man are shot dead at a gas station in Canovanas

A woman and a man were shot to death last night. at a gas station located on Highway 185 in the Campo Rico neighborhood, in Canovanasreported the Police.

According to the preliminary report, a call to the 9-1-1 Emergency System alerted, at about 10:02 pm, of shots fired at the Total gas station in the aforementioned place and upon arrival the agents found a Kia Forte car with two bodies shot inside.

The deceased were identified as Enid Widalys Figueroa, 36 years oldY Wilfredo Ocasio Pacheco, 25 years old. Both had multiple bullet wounds.

The car also had damage caused by gunshots, according to the Police report.

At the moment, the authorities did not specify a motive related to this crime.

This medium contacted the Carolina Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC), but at the time of this publication no contact was made.

Carolina CIC agent Gerardo Berríos and prosecutor Carlos Peña took on the investigation of the case.

With these violent deaths, according to the Police, the total number of murders reported so far this year increased to 74about eight fewer cases than those reported on the same date last year.