Aaron Rodgers, MVP, in Tom Brady’s retirement year

Aaron Rodgers has won an MVP before, actually three before this season, but had never won them in back-to-back seasons as of Thursday night.

Whether he’s looking for a third straight MVP and fifth overall with the Green Bay Packers or another team, or looking for nothing and retiring, remains in question.

Aaron Rodgers receives the 2021 NFL Most Valuable Player Award from Peyton Manning. AP

Only Peyton Manning has won five MVPs and it was Manning who presented the award to Rodgers onstage Thursday at the NFL Honors awards show in Los Angeles. Rodgers, 38, became the fifth player in NFL history to win the award in consecutive seasons, joining Manning, Brett Favre, Joe Montana and Jim Brown.

Rodgers received 39 votes, while Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady got 10 and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp got one. Their MVP’s are spread over the 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021 seasons.

A year ago, Rodgers called his future with the Packers a “beautiful mystery” and then boycotted the entire offseason. The team didn’t know if Rodgers would return for the 2021 season until the eve of training camp, when they made concessions that would make it easier for Rodgers to leave Green Bay after the season.

Rodgers recently said he would make a decision about his future before free agency begins on March 16, but didn’t address that in his acceptance speech Thursday night. However, he did thank the Packers’ front office, president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and vice president Russ Ball, along with coach Matt LaFleur.

“It’s been an incredible 17 years,” Rodgers said Thursday night of his time in Green Bay. “So grateful for the memories and moments over the years.”

A year after Rodgers threw for a career-high 48 touchdowns and just five interceptions, he finished with 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions, giving him the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in the NFL. He missed one game due to COVID-19, but the Packers still picked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The playoffs, in which the Packers lost in the divisional round to the 49ers, are not factored into the vote.