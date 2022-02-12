Actress Isabel Torres dies at 52 after posting heartbreaking video saying goodbye – NBC Los Angeles

After publishing a video on her social networks in November in which she said goodbye to her followers, the Spanish actress Isabel Torres died this Friday at the age of 52.

The artist, famous for her interpretation of the Spanish transgender “Cristina La Veneno” in the successful series “Veneno”, suffered from aggressive lung cancer.

The news was made known through a statement posted on his Instagram account.

“Today, February 11, 2022, we say goodbye to Isabel. Although her family and friends are deeply sorry for her loss, we know that wherever she goes she will have fun as only she knows how,” the statement said.

“Thank you for all the signs of affection and concern. She has left feeling very loved and protected,” she concludes.

In the video that Isabel Torres published on November 15 of last year, she stated that “they have given me two months to live.”

“I have been very sick and I wanted to tell you how I am. I have had a little more metastasis in the bones,” he said then.

“In principle they have given me two months to live. Let’s see if I get over them. If I get over them, fine, and if I don’t get over them, well, too. What are we going to do? Life is like that,” she said resignedly and looking very weak.

“See you soon if God wants, and if not, see you in heaven,” he said goodbye with a smile.